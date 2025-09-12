Curious about ‘Demon Slayer’? Here’s a (mostly) spoiler-free guide for anime beginners

Here is everything you need to know about the popular anime franchise “Demon Slayer” and the latest movie, “Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle.”

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Get ready for flashy sword fights and some heartache — “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle” is finally hitting the U.S.

The latest film in the popular “Demon Slayer” franchise, in theaters Friday, is the first installment of a planned trilogy that will span the final showdown between the Demon Slayer Corps and the monstrous creatures the secret organization was created to defeat.

“Infinity Castle” picks up directly after the events of “Demon Slayer’s” fourth season, also known as the “Hashira Training Arc.” Tanjiro Kamado and his fellow Demon Slayer Corps members have infiltrated the demon base, called the Infinity Castle, in order to take down leader Muzan Kibutsuji and rid the world of demons.

Advertisement

If all of that seems like too much to take in, never fear. Here is a (mostly) spoiler-free guide for the “Demon Slayer” curious. (For those who would rather just dive in, the series is available on streamers including Netflix, Hulu and Crunchyroll.)

What is “Demon Slayer”?

Sanemi Shinazugawa fighting demons in “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle.” (Aniplex / Ufotable)

“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” is an anime based on the manga by Koyoharu Gotouge. Set in Taishō-era Japan, the series follows Tanjiro Kamado, a kindhearted teenager and the oldest son of a family that makes and sells charcoal. One day, Tanjiro returns from an overnight trip to discover that his family has been slaughtered. The only survivor is his younger sister, Nezuko, who has been turned into an oni, a carnivorous demon who usually subsists on a diet of humans and is averse to sunlight.

Advertisement

This leads to an encounter with a member of the Demon Slayer Corps, an organization of warriors committed to hunting down the powerful creatures. Tanjiro is then sent to train to become a demon slayer, so he can begin his quest to find a way to turn his sister back into a human.

The “Demon Slayer” manga was serialized in the weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 2016 to 2020. The full series has been collected into 23 volumes. The “Demon Slayer” anime series, produced by Ufotable, launched in 2019 and so far comprises 63 episodes spanning four seasons. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle” is a direct continuation of the TV series and picks up the story where the fourth season left off.

Who are the demon slayers?

Shinobu Kocho in “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle.” (Aniplex / Ufotable)

Advertisement

“Demon Slayer” follows Tanjiro Kamado, a teen member of the Demon Slayer Corps who is searching for a way to transform his younger sister back into a human. He has a strong sense of smell and an even stronger sense of empathy.

Tanjiro’s younger sister, Nezuko, has been turned into a demon, but instead of eating humans, she sustains her energy through sleep. She uses her demon-enhanced abilities to help Tanjiro protect humans and fight against other demons. She often travels inside Tanjiro’s wooden backpack.

Along the way, the siblings befriend Demon Slayer Corps members Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Zenitsu is so cowardly and anxious that he is only effective as a sword fighter when he is unconscious. Inosuke — who was raised by wild animals — is impulsive and overconfident, always eager to jump into fights to prove he is the strongest fighter of them all.

Tanjiro also crosses paths with high-ranking Demon Slayer Corps members known as the Hashira, such as Giyu Tomioka (the quiet warrior who recruited Tanjiro), Shinobu Kocho (a medical expert), Tengen Uzui (a flashy polygamous ninja), Muichiro Tokito (an aloof prodigy) and Mitsuri Kanroji (a physically powerful dreamer).

Most members of the Demon Slayer Corps have been trained in special sword-fighting forms known as “breathing styles” that help increase their strength, stamina, speed and more.

The Demon Slayer Corps is led by the members of the Ubuyashiki family, who founded the organization.

What about the demons?

The demon Akaza in “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle.” (Aniplex / Ufotable)

The demons in “Demon Slayer,” also known as oni, are nearly immortal creatures with various enhanced abilities such as increased strength and advanced healing. Sunlight and wisteria are among their very few weaknesses. They can also be decapitated with a special sword wielded by demon slayers. Demons eat humans and become stronger with each one they consume. Most demons have forgotten their human memories.

Advertisement

Muzan Kibutsuji is the ruthless leader of all demons. He is the first human that ever became a demon, and all others were turned after being given his blood. Muzan’s most powerful demon servants are the Twelve Kizuki. Tanjiro and friends have already defeated some members of the Twelve Kizuki including Rui, Enmu, Gyutaro, Daki, Gyokko and Hantengu.

Muzan’s goal is to become truly immortal by overcoming all of the known weaknesses of demons.

What is “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle”?

A scene from “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle.” (Aniplex / Ufotable)

“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle” is the latest movie in the “Demon Slayer” franchise. It is the first installment of a planned trilogy that will span the final arc of the series. It’s the franchise’s second original theatrical film following “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — The Movie: Mugen Train,” one of the biggest movies of 2020.

“Infinity Castle” picks up directly after the events of the series’ fourth season, which saw Tanjiro and his fellow Demon Slayer Corps members put through the ringer at special boot camps held by the Hashiras to help prepare them all for a final showdown against Muzan and his demon army.

The film premiered in Japan on July 18 and has broken a number of box office records. The movie has already made more than $273 million at the worldwide box office, including $213 million in Japan alone.

Can I watch “Infinity Castle” without having seen any other “Demon Slayer” before?

Giyu Tomioka in “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle.” (Aniplex / Ufotable)

Advertisement

You can, but it would be like starting a long-running TV show during its last season. Your level of enjoyment might come down to your affinity for gorgeously animated combat sequences.

Why is “Demon Slayer” so popular?

“Demon Slayer’s” popularity correlates to anime’s growing footprint in mainstream pop culture. While the “Demon Slayer” manga was generally positively received, the TV adaptation helped further propel its reach. And thanks to streaming services like Crunchyroll, Netflix and Hulu, anime is more accessible to audiences than ever.

The series has been hailed for its stunning visuals, including its dynamic action sequences. But “Demon Slayer’s” popularity is also a credit to the series characters and story. Tanjiro, for instance, is an empathetic hero. He’s someone who, despite his own tremendous loss, is determined to keep doing what’s right and see the best in people — including demons who often were social outcasts before they were turned. His perseverance is particularly resonant at a time where there has been so much uncertainty in the real world.