Robert Redford’s legacy in 10 essential films

Robert Redford’s impact on cinema through the Sundance Film Festival was supercharged. His work behind the camera was often extraordinary, winning the Oscar for his directorial feature film debut, “Ordinary People.”

But Redford the actor was equally exceptional, a charismatic icon who starred in some of the greatest films in the 1970s and ’80s, movies that remain ingrained in our collective memory. And time did not diminish him. He arguably gave his greatest performance at the age of 77 in “All Is Lost.”

Listing all of Redford’s notable work in front and behind the camera is impossible. You could spend a year exploring his filmography and still not be finished. Here are 10 of his best. Watch these and then keep digging for treasure.