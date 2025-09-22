‘Mandalorian and Grogu’ trailer features Baby Yoda at his best — with snacks and Anzellans

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Baby Yoda fans rejoice: The first trailer for “The Mandalorian and Grogu” is finally here.

Walt Disney Studios released a new teaser for its upcoming “Star Wars” film on Monday, offering a first look at the Mandalorian Din Djarin and his charge Grogu’s next adventure. The movie is a spin-off of TV’s “The Mandalorian” and picks up after the events in the Disney+ series’ third season, which aired in 2023.

The trailer includes plenty of footage of the fan-favorite Force-wielding toddler being his usual adorable self as he flips switches on a spaceship, eats snacks and hangs out with Anzellans — the diminutive alien species who are often droidsmiths. It also shows Mando (potrayed by Pedro Pascal) and Grogu blowing up an AT-AT, taking in an event at a Hutt arena and meeting up with Sigourney Weaver’s character, a New Republic colonel named Ward. Ward seems unimpressed with Grogu’s attempts to help himself to her bar snacks.

The trailer was released amid the heightened scrutiny of Disney after its suspension of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. Last week, the company’s broadcast network ABC announced it was dropping “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” indefinitely following remarks the host made in the aftermath of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk’s killing that drew the ire of Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr as well as affiliate-station owners Nexstar Media Group and Sinclair Broadcast Group. According to the Hollywood Reporter, “The Mandalorian and Grogu” teaser release had been planned for last week.

Among the backlash to ABC’s decision were calls for a boycott and to cancel subscriptions to Disney-owned services such as Hulu and Disney+. So it’s no surprise that folks online — including those in the comments section on the trailer’s YouTube video — had called out the new trailer as a distraction from Disney’s current troubles. The company has since announced “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will return Tuesday.

Directed by “The Mandalorian” creator Jon Favreau, “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” will be the first movie set in the galaxy far, far away to hit theaters since “Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker” in 2019. The new movie is slated for a May 22 release.