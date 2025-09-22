Tom Holland suffers a concussion, halting ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ filming for a week

Tom Holland suffered a mild concussion while filming the fourth installment in his “Spider-Man” franchise.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

With great power comes a great risk of injury, it seems.

Tom Holland, 29, who plays Spider-man in the most current iteration of the web-slinger film franchise, suffered a mild on-set concussion that has resulted in a one-week production pause on “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” Variety reported Monday.

Filming is expected to restart Sept. 29, the trade said, and the delay shouldn’t keep the fourth Holland-as-Spidey movie from swinging onto the big screen on its scheduled release date.

Holland is taking it easy “out of an abundance of caution,” a source close to the production told the outlet.

Advertisement

Since production began in early August, the actor has been sharing his experiences on his Instagram, hyping fans before the film is released.

“Someone is cooking ... again,” chef and fan Gordon Ramsay commented on one post, adding a winking emoji to capture his excitement.

Holland posted a video last month where he revealed the film‘s release date while wearing the iconic Spidey suit. A few days later, he posted behind-the-scenes footage where he was interacting with fans on set. It was the first time, he wrote, that fans were on set on Day One of filming.

Advertisement

The fourth film in Peter Parker‘s Holland era will reunite him with his on-screen girlfriend and offscreen fiancée, Zendaya, and actor Jacob Batalon, who plays his friend Ned Leeds.

A few newcomers are in the cast — Emmy winner Liza Colón-Zayas from “The Bear,” Sadie Sink from “Stranger Things” and recent Emmy winner Tramell Tillman from “Severance” — and in true Marvel Cinematic Universe style, audiences can expect to see the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and the Punisher (Jon Bernthal) up there with Holland’s hero as well.