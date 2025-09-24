2026 Oscar predictions: Our BuzzMeter panel picks the frontrunners in 10 major categories

The Buzzpeople are back, starting off on the road to the 2026 Oscars with some long-range scouting. Our panel of six veteran film journalists has scoured the scene for the contenders most likely to generate serious heat this season, and after feeding their ranked-choice ballots into the BuzzMeter we have a solid picture of what to expect in the coming months.

At the links below, you’ll find their predictions in 10 major categories, to be updated throughout the season. We’re currently in Round 1; they’ll check in three more times before the statuettes are handed out on March 15.

Films

Performances

Writing and Directing