Advertisement
Movies

Matthew McConaughey’s mom is kind of talkative, so he kept the deets from her for years

Matthew McConaughey wearing a plaid blazer, white shirt and glasses at a red carpet event
Matthew McConaughey says he kept information from his mom for years after she broke his trust.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times 2025 spring intern Anthony Solorzano
By Anthony Solorzano
Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

For years, Matthew McConaughey wouldn’t tell his mom, Kay, anything of substance during their weekly phone calls — her love of spreading news had cost her his trust.

“We had about an eight-year period where I had to have short conversations with her on our Sunday phone calls because she was sharing a lot of information,” Matthew told People in a joint interview with his mother. “I’d tell her something on Sunday between son and mom, and Tuesday I’d read about it in the news or see it in the local paper.”

Kay called the period a hiatus, which started after she took the media on a tour of Matthew’s childhood home without his consent. In her defense, she didn’t think he would find out.

Advertisement

“I was so proud that I was just telling the world,” she said.

Woody Harrelson wearing maroon suit and Matthew McConaughey wearing blue suit smiling on stage

Entertainment & Arts

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson might be real brothers? Duuuuuuude

Matthew McConaughey said he and Woody Harrelson may be real brothers after learning their parents knew each other.

The hiatus came to an end when Matthew felt stable enough with his fame. When the two hit red carpets together after that, Kay would ask if there were any rules she had to follow, but he let her tell the raunchiest stories at will.

“My mom can say whatever the hell she wants,” Matthew said. “Let’s take the lasso off and just go for it, Mom.”

Matthew and Kay co-star in the upcoming film “The Lost Bus,” where she plays his mother. The movie, which premieres Friday on Apple TV+, also stars Matthew’s oldest son, Levi.

Advertisement

Hear the sound of fingers crossing? That might be Levi hoping his dad learned a thing or two from Grandma.

More to Read

MoviesEntertainment & ArtsThe Latest

Only good movies

Get the Indie Focus newsletter, Mark Olsen's weekly guide to the world of cinema.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Anthony Solorzano

Anthony Solorzano is a spring intern at the Los Angeles Times, where he covers breaking news as part of its Fast Break team. He writes two newsletters: “Through the Grove,” which explores the culture and politics of his hometown, Pomona, and “Pseudo Pop,” highlighting social commentary through the lens of film and television shows. His bylines can be found in LA Taco and multiple Southern California Newsgroup publications. He earned a master’s degree in creative writing from Mount Saint Mary’s University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Movies

Advertisement
Advertisement