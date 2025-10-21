Adam Driver can finally talk about the Ben Solo ‘Star Wars’ movie he pitched. It didn’t end well

Adam Driver, who played Kylo Ren in the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy, said Disney nixed his idea for a movie about his character.

Kylo Ren is dead and so is Adam Driver’s idea for a Ben Solo “Star Wars” movie.

The Oscar-nominated actor says he spent two years developing a movie that centered his character — the son of Princess-turned-Gen. Leia Organa and Han Solo — set after the events of “The Rise of Skywalker.” Disney, however, ultimately shut it down.

“I always was interested in doing another ‘Star Wars,’” Driver, who portrayed the dark-side warrior in the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy, told the Associated Press. “I had been talking about doing another one since 2021. Kathleen [Kennedy, Lucasfilm president,] had reached out. I always said: With a great director and a great story, I’d be there in a second. I loved that character and loved playing him.”

The “Ferrari” actor detailed how he approached filmmaker Steven Soderbergh with his idea after feeling there was some unfinished business for Kylo Ren. Born Ben Solo, the grandson of Anakin Skywalker was training to become a Jedi under his Uncle Luke before being seduced by the dark side. When he is introduced in “The Force Awakens,” Kylo Ren is a First Order warlord following in Darth Vader’s footsteps, but he eventually finds redemption after sacrificing himself in “The Rise of Skywalker.”

But when he joined the sequel trilogy, Driver had envisioned a different arc for the character. They developed an idea that “was really cool. ... But it is no more, so I can finally talk about it.”

Soderbergh and Rebecca Blunt had outlined a story that they eventually pitched to Kennedy, Lucasfilm Vice President Carrie Beck and Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni. They then tapped filmmaker Scott Z. Burns to write a script that Driver described as “one of the coolest [expletive] scripts I had ever been a part of.”

According to the “Megalopolis” actor, Lucasfilm “loved the idea” for the movie, which was then titled “The Hunt for Ben Solo” and would have been made with the same character-driven spirit and handmade feel of the original “Star Wars” films.

Unfortunately, the higher-ups at Disney were not as enthusiastic because of one little detail: the character’s fate in the sequel films.

“We took it to Bob Iger and Alan Bergman and they said no,” Driver said. “They didn’t see how Ben Solo was alive. And that was that.”

“I really enjoyed making the movie in my head,” Soderbergh said in a statement to the Associated Press. “I’m just sorry the fans won’t get to see it.” (According to AP, representatives for Disney and Lucasfilm declined comment.)

Fans may not be able to see Driver’s Ben Solo movie, but “Star Wars” will be back in theaters soon. Jon Favreau’s “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu,” which picks up the story of the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian,” is slated for a May 22 release. Shawn Levy’s “Star Wars: Starfighter,” starring Ryan Gosling, is scheduled to be released May 28, 2027.

Also in various stages of development are a film directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, which will see the return of Daisy Ridley as Rey, a James Mangold-directed movie exploring the origins of the Force and a trilogy from “X-Men” filmmaker Simon Kinberg.