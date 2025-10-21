‘Sinners’ is heading back to theaters for Halloween. ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ too

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

No trick, just treats: Two of the year’s biggest movies are heading back to theaters for Halloween.

Warner Bros. announced Tuesday that “Sinners” will be back in select Imax and Imax 70mm theaters for one week starting Oct. 30. The news follows Netflix’s recent announcement that “KPop Demon Hunters” will head back to theaters for sing-along screenings for one weekend from Oct. 31 through Nov. 2.

Ryan Coogler’s R-rated horror film stars Michael B. Jordan as twin brothers who return to their Mississippi hometown to open up a juke joint for their community with money and liquor they acquired while working for the mob in Chicago. Their opening night jamboree is a hit but things take a turn when an Irish immigrant vampire comes a-knockin’.

The bloody, musical, genre-bending movie exceeded initial box office projections and has grossed $366.7 million so far. Audiences flocked to see the film as Coogler intended in Imax 70mm during its brief initial run in the premium format. The popularity prompted “Sinners” to be re-released for a second Imax 70mm run in May.

Those interested in seeing “Sinners” in Imax 70mm during this upcoming re-release in Southern California can head to Universal AMC Citywalk or the Irvine Spectrum.

Netflix’s smash hit “KPop Demon Hunters” is also a musical monster movie, but of the much more family-friendly variety. The animated movie follows a popular K-pop girl group whose members wield their songs (and magical weapons) to help protect the world from demons. The popularity of “KPop Demon Hunters” — which has been crowned the streamer’s most-watched movie — prompted Netflix to take the unusual step of giving the movie a limited theatrical run weeks after its streaming premiere.

Those who can’t wait for the event can watch the sing-along version of “KPop Demon Hunters” on Netflix.