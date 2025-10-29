Colin Farrell partied like it was his birthday while filming ‘Minority Report.’ Tom Cruise wasn’t pleased

Colin Farrell filmed one “Minority Report” scene 46 times after a birthday bender left him unable to deliver his line.

The hair of the dog is no miracle remedy. Colin Farrell knows this from experience.

The Irish actor learned the limits of the folk remedy many moons ago while filming “Minority Report,” the Steven Spielberg-directed tech noir film based on Philip K. Dick’s science fiction novella of the same name.

That fateful day on set, as Farrell told it Tuesday on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” was perhaps even more disturbing than the surveillance-state setting wherein the 2002 film unfolds.

It all started on the eve of Farrell’s birthday, he said. That night, he “got up to all sorts of nonsense” that landed him back home in the wee hours. At the time, Farrell was struggling to kick a longtime substance abuse habit.

“I remember getting into bed, and as soon as I turned off the light the phone rang,” the Academy Award winner said. He was 10 minutes late for his 6 a.m. pickup.

“I went, ‘Oh, s—.’”

Farrell said he had hardly fumbled his way out of his car when assistant director David H. Venghaus Jr. intercepted him, insisting, “You can’t go to the set like this.”

In response, the young actor requested six Pacifico beers and a pack of Marlboro Reds.

“Now listen, it’s not cool because two years later I went to rehab, right?” Farrell told Colbert. “But it worked in the moment.”

Did it, though?

In the end, Farrell said it took him 46 takes to deliver one single line, albeit a verbose one: “I’m sure you’ve all grasped the fundamental paradox of pre-crime methodology.”

“Tom wasn’t very happy with me,” Farrell said. Lucky for Cruise, he got a consolation prize in the form of a Saturn Award nomination from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films. Plus, “Minority Report’s” $35.6-million domestic opening didn’t hurt.

Farrell finally got sober a few years later, shortly before he filmed “In Bruges” (2008), he said at the 2021 Dublin International Film Festival.

At first, the transition was difficult to manage, Farrell said: “After 15 or 20 years of carousing the way I caroused and drinking the way I drank, the sober world is a pretty scary world.”

But “to come home and not to have the buffer support of a few drinks just to calm the nerves, it was a really amazing thing,” he said.