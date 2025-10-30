Hello again, Sidney. ‘Scream 7’ trailer welcomes Neve Campbell back to face a familiar foe

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Welcome back, Sidney Prescott.

The trailer for “Scream 7” released Thursday sees Neve Campbell’s fan-favorite final girl once again having to fend off her longtime foe, a Ghostface-masked killer. And this time, Sidney is teaming up with her daughter Tatum (Isabel May).

“Hello, Sidney,” a familiar modified voice says in the trailer. “Did you miss me? Nice little town you found — you and your pretty daughter. Reminds me of where we grew up.”

While Sidney initially appears skeptical that the voice-altered mystery person is much of a threat, the new Ghostface soon proves they mean business. The trailer shows the cloaked killer attacking Sidney and Tatum in their home. This time around it seems Ghostface has their sights set on Tatum in order to further torment Sidney, but Tatum is ready to be “a fighter” like her mom.

Directed by Kevin Williamson, “Scream 7” marks Campbell’s return to the horror franchise after her absence in “Scream VI” (2023) due to a salary dispute. While Sidney appeared in the 2022 revival/sequel “Scream,” the franchise passed the torch to siblings Tara and Sam Carpenter, portrayed by Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera, respectively, and the pair were once again at the center in “Scream VI.”

While the two were initially set to return for this new installment, Barrera was fired from the film after sharing pro-Palestinian statements relating to the Israel-Hamas war on social media that led to accusations of antisemitism (a claim she has since rejected). Ortega departed the film shortly after.

Along with Campbell, “Scream 7” will see the return of “Scream” veterans Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers and David Arquette as Dewey Riley, despite the latter’s fate in the 2022 installment. While this is Williamson’s first time directing a “Scream” film, the “Dawson’s Creek” creator has also been a part of the franchise since the beginning, writing the Wes Craven-helmed “Scream” (1996), “Scream 2” (1997) and “Scream 4” (2011). Williamson co-wrote the screenplay for “Scream 7” with Guy Busick.

The upcoming film’s cast also includes Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Anna Camp, Joel McHale, Mckenna Grace, Michelle Randolph, Jimmy Tatro, Asa Germann, Celeste O’Connor, Sam Rechner, Ethan Embry, Tim Simons and Mark Consuelos.

“Scream 7” is slated for a Feb. 27 release.