‘Troll Most Hated’ who accosted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged as a public nuisance

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Sometimes a person needs to find a new hobby — one that doesn’t involve terrifying celebrities.

An Australian man who threw his arms around Ariana Grande after charging at her Thursday during arrivals at the Singapore premiere of “Wicked: For Good” has been charged with being a public nuisance, the BBC reported.

Entertainment & Arts Ariana Grande returns home to Florida after Manchester attack Ariana Grande reportedly returned home to Florida on Tuesday after the bombing outside her Manchester, England, concert that left 22 dead and at least 59 injured.

In various videos capturing the incident, as Grande greeted hundreds of fans lined up behind a barricade along a yellow carpet at the premiere, the man can be seen jumping a barricade on the other side of the carpet, running toward her with his arms and legs flailing, then grabbing her roughly around the neck and shoulders before turning and smiling happily for the cameras. Cynthia Erivo, who was walking with her co-star as well as Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh, immediately got between Grande and the man and appeared to shout at him.

Advertisement

Security then escorted the man away from the very shaken star, who plays Glinda in the “Wicked” movies. He was arrested, charged and later released, according to the BBC, which identified him as Johnson Wen, 26. If convicted, he could be fined more than $1,500 in U.S. dollars.

Wen, who goes by the name Pyjama Man on Instagram, considers himself a “stage invader” who has surprised major stars including Katy Perry and the Weeknd. He has been carted off by security at a Paris Olympics track and field event and more than once ran onto soccer pitches during high-profile matches. Wen seems to post media coverage of his bad behavior as a badge of honor on his Instagram account, where he refers to himself as a “Troll Most Hated.”

One video of the event, incidentally, can be seen on Wen’s Instagram grid, where he had the nerve to write as his caption, “Dear Ariana Grande Thank You for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet with You.”

Advertisement

Awards Cynthia Erivo defies more than gravity Cynthia Erivo knows who she is and owns it proudly -- as does her ‘Wicked’ character Elphaba

“you literally assaulted her and you’re posting it? bro you deserve to be in jail there is something severely wrong with you,” one commenter wrote below the video.

Another went into it in more detail, writing, “Congratulations. You managed to turn what should’ve been a magical premiere into a global showcase of your complete inability to behave like a functioning adult. ... Rushing a woman — any woman, let alone someone who has survived unimaginable trauma — is not ‘a prank’. It’s not ‘a stunt’. It’s not ‘funny’. It’s pathetic, dangerous, and shows a total lack of respect for boundaries, safety, and basic human decency.”

After giving Erivo props for her quick response, the second commenter closed by saying, “You didn’t get attention. You got exposed — as reckless, inconsiderate, and utterly unaware of the impact of your actions on a woman who has already lived through real horror.

Advertisement

“If your goal was to be remembered, congratulations again: You’re remembered for all the wrong reasons. And trust me — no one is impressed.”

A third person addressed their comment to Instagram, writing, “why is this person allowed to continually post videos of himself assaulting/harassing people? It’s distressing and disgusting and unlawful. @instagram Please make him go away.”

Grande has not commented publicly on the incident.

The New York City premiere of “Wicked: For Good” is scheduled for Monday. The second half of the two-part big-screen adaptation of the Broadway musical “Wicked” opens wide in U.S. theaters Nov. 21.