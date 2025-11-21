Chadwick Boseman’s widow reveals the actor’s creative philosophy five years after his death

Chadwick Boseman was honored Thursday with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

At the Walk of Fame ceremony honoring her late husband on Thursday in Hollywood, Chadwick Boseman’s widow shared the underpinnings of the actor’s creative success.

Simone Ledward Boseman, who married him privately before his death on Aug. 28, 2020, first described the “42” and “Avengers” star in video from the event as “a spiritual teacher fortified by a family and close friends that kept him grounded in faith.”

“Chad taught all of us a great deal,” she said in a speech that came after words from “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” co-star Viola Davis and “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler. “His heart was so vast he could give each and every person a specific part of him and still have so much left to share with the world.”

She said she still sees synchronicities far too often to call them random — his star, for example, is No. 2828 on the Walk of Fame — and is at those times reminded that her husband is “still teaching.”

“You lived with honor and you walked in truth,” Ledward Boseman said. “You are as brilliant as you were beautiful and as courageous as you were kind. We love you, we miss you, we thank you.”

She followed that by reading her husband’s own words in the form of his “Instructions for Creative Work.”

Simone Ledward Boseman, center, poses Thursday with “Black Panther” actors Letitia Wright and Michael B. Jordan after the dedication of her late husband’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)

“Write the vision and make it plain,” she recited. “Keep that word fastened in your journal and shut it in your bolted drawer until the appointed time.

“Let the ideas, the visions that God gives you, fester inside of you. Let the word that he has put inside of you bubble over. Do not speak it to another until the time appointed by God.

“The secrecy of the vision is the second stone laid in the building process. It is the project’s fortress, for a word spoken too early on the ears of men is a bulldozer and a stumbling block.

“Forget the self that entered the process and be made into a new creature through the work.”

For the unveiling of the star, she called the actor’s brothers Kevin Boseman and Derrick Boseman with her to the red carpet, where they were met by Davis and director Ryan Coogler.

The star — in the movies category, of course — is at 6904 Hollywood Blvd., in front of the Hollywoodland Experience store.