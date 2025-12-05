Advertisement
Movies

All the major Warner Bros. properties set to go to Netflix in watershed deal

Ralph Fiennes as Voldemort in "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2."
If the Netflix-Warner Bros. deal goes through, the streamer will own iconic intellectual property, from Harry Potter to the DC Universe.
(Warner Bros Pictures)
Malia Mendez. (Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)
By Malia Mendez
Staff Writer Follow
1

After a heated bidding war, Netflix on Friday morning announced it will acquire Warner Bros. in a $72-billion deal poised to overhaul the entertainment industry.

The high-profile deal, which totals $82.7 billion with Warner Bros.’ debt included, represents an unprecedented consolidation — giving Netflix control of iconic franchises such as “Harry Potter” and the DC Universe, plus classics from “Casablanca” to “Citizen Kane.” With its acquisition, Netflix beat out competitors Paramount and Comcast to vastly expand its content library and bring its subscriber base to above 420 million.

Not included in the acquisition are Warner Bros.’ cable channels, including CNN, TNT and HGTV, which will be part of a new publicly traded company, Discovery Global, in mid-2026.

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 07: In an aerial view, the Netflix logo is displayed above Netflix corporate offices on October 7, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Elon Musk has urged his followers to cancel their subscriptions to Netflix because of the controversy surrounding the animated show "Dead End: Paranormal Park". (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Hollywood Inc.

Netflix agrees to buy Warner Bros. in an $82.7-billion deal that will transform Hollywood

A theater owner trade group immediately blasted Netflix’s nearly $83-billion deal to buy Warner Bros. and HBO. Netflix has long bypassed movie theaters, instead releasing films onto its streaming platform.

While Netflix thus far has insisted it will maintain Warner Bros. operations, including theatrical releases for the studio’s films, theater owners and guild leaders have expressed concerns that the deal will further threaten the exhibition industry and allow streaming to continue to dominate the entertainment landscape.

“The negative impact of this acquisition will impact theatres from the biggest circuits to one-screen independents in small towns in the United States and around the world,” Cinema United President Michael O’Leary said in a statement to The Times. “Netflix’s stated business model does not support theatrical exhibition.”

The Directors Guild of America agreed that the deal “raises significant concerns” and said it plans to share its concerns with Netflix and get a better sense of the streamer’s long game.

Plus, viewers themselves are already voicing apprehension about the fates of their favorite shows under Netflix’s ownership.

Here is a list of all the major assets in the Warner Bros. catalog that Netflix would gain should the acquisition deal go through.

Advertisement

photo illustration of the warner bros water tower with auction paddles of comcast, netflix and paramount bidding for it

Hollywood Inc.

Warner Bros. auction poised to recast Hollywood with Paramount, Comcast and Netflix vying for the prize

Paramount, Comcast and Netflix are each expected to submit proposals for all or parts of the storied media giant by Thursday’s deadline.

2

FILM

Harry Potter

Perhaps most widely beloved in this content lineup is the multibillion-dollar Wizarding World, which is a two-for-one deal with the “Fantastic Beasts” property.

With this crown jewel asset, Netflix will steward great generational reach, merchandising power and long-term franchise potential. Harry Potter never dies, and after this deal, Netflix doesn’t seem like it will either.

Ian McKellen as Gandalf with Elijah Wood as Frodo in "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring."
Ian McKellen as Gandalf and Elijah Wood as Frodo in “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.”
(New Line / WireImage)

“Lord of the Rings”

Further solidifying Netflix’s hold in the fantasy market is its acquisition of “Lord of the Rings” and its twin asset “The Hobbit.”

These epics, adapted from J.R.R. Tolkien’s renowned novels, form one of the most celebrated film franchises in history, earning multiple Academy Awards and a global fan base that bodes well for Netflix’s subscription numbers.

Advertisement

CULVER CITY, CA, NOVEMBER 12, 2025: The Hobbit House in Culver City is photographed on November 12, 2025. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

California

L.A.’s famous ‘Hobbit Houses’ have a new owner. He calls himself the ‘King of Storybook’

The owner of the Witch’s House, L.A.’s finest example of Storybook architecture, has purchased an equally fantastical property: the Hobbit Houses.

Robert Pattinson in “The Batman”
Robert Pattinson in 2022’s “The Batman.”
(Jonathan Olley / DC Comics)

DC Universe: Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman

Netflix with its purchase also drafted a roster of heavy hitters in the DCU, including Batman, Superman and the entire Suicide Squad.

In addition to its film assets, DC has a strong television catalog, its most recent installment being HBO’s “The Penguin.” Another series, “Lanterns,” featuring the Green Lantern characters Hal Jordan and John Stewart, is scheduled to drop next year.

Ultimately, there’s little higher-value IP than this.

(L to r) RACHEL BROSNAHAN as Lois Lane and DAVID CORENSWET as Superman in Warner Bros. Pictures' "SUPERMAN," a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

Hollywood Inc.

‘Superman’ is fighting against the odds to save DC: Box office, politics and Marvel

The new film, starring David Corenswet as Superman, is intended to kick off a new epoch for DC Studios, which has struggled in recent years to produce consistent superhero hits.

“Dune”

The Denis Villeneuve-directed film franchise should enhance Netflix’s critical reputation and overall standing, despite dismissal from legacy studios.

It looks like Netflix might have the last laugh there.

DUNE 2 - ONE SHOT - The Envelope, Feb. 13, 2025.

Awards

‘Dune: Part Two’: Foreshadowing a savior

In photographing Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Two,” cinematographer Greig Fraser says it was “important to create iconic images” for the sequel that sees Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) embrace his role as savior of the Arrakis people.

“Dune: Part Three,” the final installment in the film trilogy adapted from Frank Herbert’s acclaimed sci-fi novels, is slated for a December 2026 release. Additionally, the second season of the spinoff series “Dune: Prophecy” is now in production.

Advertisement

A scene from "The Wizard of Oz."
Bert Lahr as the Cowardly Lion, Ray Bolger as the Scarecrow, Judy Garland as Dorothy and Jack Haley as the Tin Woodman in 1939’s “The Wizard of Oz.”
(AP)

“The Wizard of Oz”

This Technicolor pioneer is a Warner Bros. mainstay and marks one of several cinematic touchstones making its way into Netflix’s hands through this acquisition (see “Casablanca,” “Gone With the Wind” and others below).

Note: The “Wicked” films are separate intellectual property, owned and distributed by Universal Pictures.

two women staring each other down

Hollywood Inc.

From Broadway to blockbuster: How Universal built a multimillion-dollar ‘Wicked’ empire

The “Wicked” franchise marks a key property for Universal, which is building its stable of known stories.

Honorable mentions:

“Casablanca”
“Gone With the Wind”
“Citizen Kane”
“Mad Max”
“It”
“The Matrix”
“Blade Runner”
“Bonnie and Clyde”
“The Minecraft Movie”
“The Lego Movie”
“Barbie”
“The Shining”
“The Conjuring”
“Weapons”
“Godzilla”

3

TELEVISION

Kit Harington in "Game of Thrones."
(Helen Sloan / HBO )

“Game of Thrones”

Leading HBO’s contributions to Netflix’s exponentially expanding library is the “Game of Thrones” franchise, which includes prequel series “House of the Dragon,” which recently wrapped filming on its third season, and “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” which premieres in January.

Advertisement

A group of men and women toasting at a feast.
Voices

Column: Two seasons in, ‘House of the Dragon’ feels like a flop. There’s a glaring reason why

As with the expansion of the ‘Lord of the Rings’ and Marvel franchises, ‘House of the Dragon’ has lost the sense of humor that made ‘Game of Thrones’ great.

With several additional spinoffs scheduled for the years ahead, Netflix’s management could shape the next era of Westeros storytelling.

“The Bachelor”

In acquiring “The Bachelor” and its spinoff assets, Netflix inherits a low-cost, high-reward content machine — a perfect companion to “Love Is Blind,” “Too Hot to Handle” and its other reality offerings.

Plus, what’s a better binge watch than a messy show with dozens of seasons of drama?

A woman wearing a dress holds a rose in one hand as she smiles and goes to hug a man in a suit

Television

‘The Bachelor’ faces overhaul to bloom again after upheaval and withering viewership

As Season 29 of the ABC dating reality series comes to a close, the franchise’s uncertain future after leadership changes and a series of missteps on race and vetting of contestants.

Animation: Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera

The Looney Tunes characters — including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and Porky Pig — plus the Hanna-Barbera roster of favorites like “Scooby-Doo,” “Yogi Bear” and “The Flintstones” are among the most influential in the animation sphere.

These shows are among Netflix’s most nostalgia-driven acquisitions and also bolster its family-friendly material, which tends to help with subscriber retention.

Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow in "Friends."
(Andrew Eccles / NBC)

Advertisement

“Friends”

Consistently ranked as one of the best sitcoms of all time, “Friends” is a classic comfort watch (and rewatch).

The show left Netflix in the U.S. in 2019 and is set to be removed from Netflix U.K. at the end of this month.

NBC112 8/19/97 FRIENDS -- NBC SEASON PREMIERE
Voices

Commentary: The one where we rank the ‘Friends’ Thanksgiving episodes

‘Friends’ is one of the few shows with a dedicated commitment to Thanksgiving episodes, which offer a perfect Turkey Day binge watch. Here’s our ranking of all 10 episodes.

“The Sopranos”

“The Sopranos” is widely considered one of the best TV dramas of all time. The show ushered in the Golden Age of Television and solidified HBO as a premium destination for prestige television.

Here’s to hoping Netflix is no Midas in reverse.

Honorable mentions:

“The West Wing”
“Euphoria”
“Succession”
“True Detective”
“Curb Your Enthusiasm”
“The Pitt”
“The Penguin”
“Ted Lasso”
“Abbott Elementary”
“Gossip Girl”
“Gilmore Girls” (already streaming on Netflix)
“The White Lotus”
“Big Bang Theory”
“Veep”
“The Vampire Diaries”

Times staff writer Meg James contributed to this report.
MoviesEntertainment & ArtsTelevision

Only good movies

Get the Indie Focus newsletter, Mark Olsen's weekly guide to the world of cinema.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Malia Mendez

Malia Mendez is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She started writing for The Times in 2023 as a summer intern on the Entertainment and Arts Desk, worked as an editorial assistant and reported with the Fast Break Desk’s entertainment news team. Mendez graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s in journalism. Her byline can be found in Los Angeles Magazine, the Orange County Register and the Peninsula Press.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Movies

Advertisement