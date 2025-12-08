The full list of 2026 Golden Globes nominations

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

It looks like Paul Thomas Anderson and his gifted crew will be fighting one battle after another at this year’s Golden Globes.

Laugh-laden political thriller “One Battle After Another” ruled nominations Monday with nine, while Joachim Trier’s “Sentimental Value” following close behind.

Notable surprises included a couple nods for Jacob Elordi and a nomination for Eva Victor for her performance in her debut feature film, “Sorry, Baby.”

Jay Penske, chief executive of Dick Clark Productions, and his associates seem unfazed by the Globes’ shaky last few years and have determined to roll out new initiatives like last year’s Golden Gala. This year, the awards ceremony precursor is rebranded as “Golden Eve,” a new annual primetime special spotlighting the recipients of the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille and Carol Burnett awards — this year, Helen Mirren and Sarah Jessica Parker, respectively.

“Golden Eve” is billed as the penultimate hurrah of “Golden Week,” which Penske called “a premier cross-platform initiative with CBS that transforms the Globes into a multi-day cultural event, making it a cornerstone of the awards season.”

Also new this year is a podcast category, a nod toward the ever-evolving tastes of media consumers.

“White Chicks” alum Marlon Wayans and “Matlock” breakout Skye P. Marshall presented the nominations Monday, with key categories announced on “CBS Mornings.”

The Golden Globe Awards return to the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 11. The ceremony starts at 5 p.m. PT. Viewers can watch live on CBS or stream live on Paramount+.

Here’s the full list of nominees.

Performance by a male actor in a television series – Drama

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”

Diego Luna, “Andor”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Mark Ruffalo, “Task”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

Original score

Alexandre Desplat, “Frankenstein”

Ludwig Göransson, “Sinners”

Jonny Greenwood, “One Battle After Another”

Kangding Ray, “Sirât”

Max Richter, “Hamnet”

Hans Zimmer, “F1”

Television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

“Adolescence”

“All Her Fault”

“The Beast In Me”

“Black Mirror”

“Dying for Sex”

“The Girlfriend”

Performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Benicio Del Toro, “One Battle After Another”

Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”

Paul Mescal, “Hamnet”

Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”

Adam Sandler, “Jay Kelly”

Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”

Original song

“Dream as One” (“Avatar: Fire and Ash”)

Music by Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen

Lyrics by Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen

“Golden” (“KPop Demon Hunters”)

Music by Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun

Lyrics by Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick

“I Lied to You” (“Sinners”)

Music and lyrics by Ludwig Göransson and Raphael Saadiq

Music by Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson

Lyrics by Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson

“No Place Like Home” (“Wicked: For Good”)

Music by Stephen Schwartz

Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz

“The Girl in the Bubble” (“Wicked: For Good”)

Music by Stephen Schwartz

Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz

“Train Dreams” (“Train Dreams”)

Music by Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner

Lyrics by Nick Cave

Performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television

Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”

Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”

Tramell Tillman, “Severance”

Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”

Motion picture – Non-English language

“It Was Just an Accident”

“No Other Choice”

“The Secret Agent”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sirât”

“The Voice of Hind Rajab”

Performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television

Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”

Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”

Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”

Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”

Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme”

Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”

Jafar Panahi, “It Was Just an Accident”

Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt, “Sentimental Value”

Maggie O’Farrell and Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”

Performance by a male actor in a television series – Musical or comedy

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Glen Powell, “Chad Powers”

Seth Rogen, “The Studio”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television

Jacob Elordi, “The Narrow Road to the Deep North”

Paul Giamatti, “Black Mirror”

Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”

Jude Law, “Black Rabbit”

Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me”

Performance by a female actor in a television series – Drama

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Britt Lower, “Severance”

Helen Mirren, “MobLand”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”

Performance by a female actor in a television series – Musical or comedy

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television

Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me”

Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”

Amanda Seyfried, “Long Bright River”

Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”

Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”

Robin Wright, “The Girlfriend”

Motion picture – Animated

“Arco”

“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle”

“Elio”

“KPop Demon Hunters”

“Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”

“Zootopia 2”

Performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked: For Good”

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”

Amy Madigan, “Weapons”

Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

Director

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”

Guillermo Del Toro, “Frankenstein”

Jafar Panahi, “It Was Just an Accident”

Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”

Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”

Motion picture – Drama

“Sinners”

“It Was Just an Accident”

“Sentimental Value”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“The Secret Agent”

Motion picture – Musical or comedy

“One Battle After Another”

“No Other Choice”

“Marty Supreme”

“Blue Moon”

“Bugonia”

“Nouvelle Vague”

Cinematic and box office achievement

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”

“F1”

“KPop Demon Hunters”

“Sinners”

“Weapons”

“Wicked: For Good”

“Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning”

“Zootopia 2”

Performance by a female actor in a motion picture – Drama

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Die My Love”

Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”

Tessa Thompson, “Hedda”

Julia Roberts, “After the Hunt”

Eva Victor, “Sorry, Baby”

Performance by a male actor in a motion picture – Drama

Joel Edgerton, “Train Dreams”

Oscar Isaac, “Frankenstein”

Dwayne Johnson, “The Smashing Machine”

Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”

Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”

Jeremy Allen White, “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere”

Performance by a female actor in a motion picture – Musical or comedy

Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked: For Good”

Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”

Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Testament of Ann Lee”

Emma Stone, “Bugonia”

Performance by a male actor in a motion picture – Musical or comedy

Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”

George Clooney, “Jay Kelly”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”

Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”

Lee Byung-hun, “No Other Choice”

Jesse Plemons, “Bugonia”

Television series – Drama

“The Pitt”

“Severance”

“The Diplomat”

“Pluribus”

“Slow Horses”

“The White Lotus”

Television series – Musical or comedy

“Abbott Elementary”

“Hacks”

“Nobody Wants This”

“The Studio”

“The Bear”

“Only Murders in the Building”

Performance in stand-up comedy on television

“Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?”

“Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life”

“Kevin Hart: Acting My Age”

“Sarah Silverman: PostMortem”

“Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts”

“Ricky Gervais: Mortality”