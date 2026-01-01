The 14 movies we’re most looking forward to in 2026

A scene from the movie “Coyote vs. Acme.” (Ketchup Entertainment)

Technically, one of my most-anticipated movies of 2026 is a rewatch. I lucked out and landed an invite to a “Coyote vs. Acme” cast-and-crew screening in November 2023 when there was hope that Warner Bros. might soon sell its controversially canceled cartoon to a new distributor. We all laughed ourselves silly as the Coyote sued the Acme Corporation over its defective merchandise. No longer will he suffer injuries in silence — although the Coyote’s legal team, played by Will Forte and Lana Condor, do all of the talking against Acme’s cocky defense attorney, John Cena. Director Dave Green and screenwriter Samy Burch (“May December”) completely nailed Looney Tunes’ manic antics while adding just the right amount of heart. Alas, the film’s outlook continued to plummet and soar and plummet again like a jet-propelled pogo stick. When it finally arrives in theaters, I’ll be strapping on my rocket-powered roller skates to get there as quick as possible. — A.N.