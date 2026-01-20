Advertisement
Movies

‘The Lion King’ co-director Roger Allers dies at 76: ‘A true pillar of the Disney Animation renaissance’

Roger Allers smiles in a dark plaid suit.
Disney filmmaker Roger Allers has died at age 76.
(Eric Charbonneau / Invision for Participant Media / AP Images)
Malia Mendez. (Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)
By Malia Mendez
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Roger Allers, a veteran Disney filmmaker who co-directed the original “The Lion King,” died Saturday. He was 76.

The Academy Award-nominated director’s decades-spanning work at Disney also included turns as a writer, storyboard artist and animator for beloved films such as “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aladdin.”

Jennifer Lee, left, and Irene Mecchi, who wrote the librettos for the massive Disney musicals "Frozen" and "The Lion King"

Entertainment & Arts

‘Frozen’ and ‘Lion King’ are two of Disney’s biggest success stories. These women made it so

Jennifer Lee and Irene Mecchi were key in the creation of the massive Disney films — and stage musicals — ‘Frozen’ and ‘The Lion King.’ Both musicals are currently playing in Southern California.

Allers’ death was announced by his colleague Dave Bossert, a former Disney animator.

“Roger was an extraordinarily gifted artist and filmmaker, a true pillar of the Disney Animation renaissance,” Bossert wrote Sunday on Facebook.

Advertisement

Bossert described his longtime collaborator as “one of the kindest people you could hope to know and work alongside.”

“Roger had a joyful, luminous spirit, and the world is dimmer without him,” Bossert wrote. “Rest in peace, my friend. Until we meet again on the other side.”

Eddie Sotto, as seen in 2024 at San Francisco's Walt Disney Family Museum.

Travel & Experiences

Eddie Sotto, former Imagineer who shaped modern theme parks, dies at 67

Eddie Sotto, a former Imagineer whose work influenced several Disney theme parks, died in December in Orange Country. Sotto is best known for designing Main Street, U.S.A., at Disneyland Paris, but also touched many Disneyland attractions.

Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger also paid tribute to the director, whom he called “a creative visionary whose many contributions to Disney will live on for generations to come.”

Advertisement

“[Allers] understood the power of great storytelling — how unforgettable characters, emotion, and music can come together to create something timeless,” Iger said Sunday in a statement on Instagram.

“His work helped define an era of animation that continues to inspire audiences around the world, and we are deeply grateful for everything he gave to Disney,” the executive wrote.

Allers’ tenure at Disney began more than 40 years ago, when he worked on the storyboard team for the sci-fi thriller “Tron” (1982). He went on to play “a pivotal role in the Disney Animation renaissance of the late ‘80s and throughout the ‘90s,” Walt Disney Animation Studios wrote Tuesday in a social media post.

Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) in Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Zootopia 2." From the Oscar®-winning team of Disney Animation chief creative officer Jared Bush and Byron Howard (directors) and Yvett Merino (producer), "Zootopia 2" opens in theaters Nov. 26. © 2025 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Hollywood Inc.

‘Zootopia 2’ is the highest-grossing U.S. animated movie of all time

Disney’s ‘Zootopia 2’ is the highest-grossing U.S. animated film of all time, beating out 2024’s ‘Inside Out 2.’

The entertainment multihyphenate’s crown achievement came in 1994, when he and “The Lion King” co-director Rob Minkoff brought to life the movie that former Times film critic Justin Chang referred to as “one of Disney’s biggest gambles.”

“The Lion King” boasted an estimated $42-million domestic opening weekend, the studio’s largest ever at the time. It is still the highest-grossing traditionally animated film of all time.

Allers — born in 1949 in Rye, N.Y. — looked back on the film’s success in 2011, telling The Times that it “gave an opportunity for a lot of young animators who hadn’t had a chance to lead a character. So they were fired up to do a good job — it was quite an inclusive and creative circle.”

Advertisement
Thomas Schumacher participates in the 73rd annual Tony Awards nominations announcement at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Hollywood Inc.

Disney’s longtime Broadway chief Thomas Schumacher steps down

Longtime Disney Theatrical Group leader Thomas Schumacher has left the company. He’s shepherded key musical hits such as ‘The Lion King’ on Broadway.

“Everyone was listened to,” Allers said. “When it came to fruition and everyone could see the message it was putting out and the heart the movie had that went on to be embraced by the audience ... it was very gratifying. I am still kind of overwhelmed by the response.”

Allers is survived by his children, Leah and Aidan, and his partner, Genaro, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

More to Read

MoviesEntertainment & ArtsObituaries

Only good movies

Get the Indie Focus newsletter, Mark Olsen's weekly guide to the world of cinema.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Malia Mendez

Malia Mendez is an Entertainment and Arts reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at The Times as a reporting fellow. Mendez graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s in journalism and began her reporting career at the Stanford Daily. Her byline can be found in Los Angeles Magazine, the Orange County Register and Peninsula Press. She is from Irvine.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Movies

Advertisement
Advertisement