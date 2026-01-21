The 10 movies we’re most excited to see at the Sundance Film Festival

John Turturro in “The Only Living Pickpocket in New York.” (MRC II Distribution Company L.P. / Sundance Institute)

No one wants to resuscitate crime in Manhattan but you can’t blame John Turturro’s petty thief if he’s nostalgic for an era when wallets still held cash. How’s he going to steal some rich schmuck’s Bitcoin? He doesn’t even own a cellphone. “The Only Living Pickpocket in New York’s” retro cinematography and funky soul score nod to ’70s New York, yet what most seems to motivate writer-director Noah Segan is seeing if the old ways of doing things still have legs — be they watch-stealing or filmmaking. Turturro is exactly the right actor to play an aging hustler in a cast rounded out by Steve Buscemi and Giancarlo Esposito. (Their own history with him dates back to “Miller’s Crossing” and “Do the Right Thing.”) So it’s a major compliment to rising talent Will Price that he’s guilty of some scene-stealing as a snotty young gangster scion who wants the mob to explore its “non-fungible options.” — A.N.