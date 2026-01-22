He-Man escapes his corporate job to battle Skeletor in first ‘Masters of the Universe’ trailer

The first trailer for “Masters of the Universe” features Roboto (Kristen Wiig), left, Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), Adam (Nicholas Galitzine), Teela (Camila Mendes) and Cringer.

By the power of... gray cubicle walls?

Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Studios unveiled the first teaser trailer for “Masters of the Universe” on Thursday, which shows Eternia’s Prince Adam living as bored office staffer Adam Glenn (he/him) on Earth. While Adam longs for his home where “talking tigers, spaceships and magic swords that can make a man as mighty as a god” are real, he’s admonished for his “obsession with nerd stuff and sword things” by corporate colleagues.

Luckily, he’ll eventually be reunited with his Power Sword to find his way back to Eternia. The trailer shows Adam hitching a ride with Teela away from Earth and his mundane job (whether he had time to give his two-week notice remains unknown).

Directed by Travis Knight, “Masters of the Universe” stars Nicholas Galitzine as the muscular, magical sword-wielding defender of Eternia. The teaser reveals Prince Adam had been sent to Earth for his safety, but now his home planet needs him to embrace his destiny as its protector. The featured footage includes glimpses of He-Man’s allies Teela (Camila Mendes), Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), Roboto (voiced by Kristen Wiig) and Cringer — also known as Battle Cat — as well as foes Evil-Lyn (Alison Brie) and Skeletor (Jared Leto).

The upcoming live-action film is based on the Mattel toy line that spawned the popular 1980s animated “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe” series. The sprawling franchise also includes a previous live-action installment, the 1987 “Masters of the Universe” starring Dolph Lundgren as He-Man and Frank Langella as Skeletor. More recent on-screen projects have predominantly been animated.

The new “Masters of the Universe” will be Mattel’s first film release since the acclaimed toy-based box office juggernaut “Barbie” (2023). He-Man is slated to hit theaters June 5.