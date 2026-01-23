Photos: Chris Pine, Jenny Slate, Domhnall Gleeson, Midori Francis and more visit our 2026 Sundance studio

PARK CITY, Utah — We’re back at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, now unspooling its final edition in a distinctly unsnowy Park City before it relocates to Boulder, Colo. in 2027. What hasn’t changed? Our capacity to get excited for some of the year’s strongest independent cinema: documentaries, dramas, midnight films, even a Charli XCX sighting or two.
How to make the best use of the festival? We’ve got daily recommendations for what to watch, critical diaries, videos and a steady stream of screening notes, interviews and events. Also, we’ll be updating this gallery through Monday with all the best portraits from the L.A. Times Studio @ Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire Reserve. Plus, check out all of our video interviews and live panels on our Sundance home page. Happy festing!
1.Hannah Lynch and Arlo Green.2.THUNDERLIPS of “Mum, I’m Alien Pregnant.”
