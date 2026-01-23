Photos: Chris Pine, Jenny Slate, Domhnall Gleeson, Midori Francis and more visit our 2026 Sundance studio

We’re back at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, now unspooling its final edition in a distinctly unsnowy Park City before it relocates to Boulder, Colo. in 2027. What hasn’t changed? Our capacity to get excited for some of the year’s strongest independent cinema: documentaries, dramas, midnight films, even a Charli XCX sighting or two.

How to make the best use of the festival? We’ve got daily recommendations for what to watch, critical diaries, videos and a steady stream of screening notes, interviews and events. Also, we’ll be updating this gallery through Monday with all the best portraits from the L.A. Times Studio @ Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire Reserve. Plus, check out all of our video interviews and live panels on our Sundance home page. Happy festing!

Dave Franco of “The Shitheads”.

Kiernan Shipka, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Dave Franco, Macon Blair, seated, and Nicholas Braun, on the floor, of “The Shitheads.”

Domhnall Gleason of “The Incomer.”

Left to right, Gayle Rankin, Domhnall Gleason, Grant O’Rourke, Louis Paxton of “The Incomer.”

Chris Pine of “Carousel.”

Left to right, Abby Ryder Fortson, Rachel Lambert, Chris Pine and Jenny Slate of “Carousel.”

Jenny Slate of”Carousel.”

Left to right, Joe Bird, Mia Wasikowska, Adrian Chiarella, Stacy Clausen of “Leviticus.”

Joe Bird, left, and Stacy Clausen of “Leviticus.”

Left to right, back row, Moon Choi and Jefferson White. Front row, Stephanie Ahn, and Son Sukku of “Bedford Park.”

Left to right, Midori Francis, Danielle Macdonald, Natalie Erika James and Madeleine Madden of “Saccharine.”

Keegan-Michael Key of “Buddy.”

Left to right, back row, Topher Grace, Casper Kelly, center, and Delaney Quinn. Front row, Cristin Milioti and Keegan-Michael Key of “Buddy.”

Cristin Miliot of “Buddy.”

Left to right, back row, Adriana Paz, Eme Malafe and Guillermo Alonso. Front row, Suzanne Andrews Correa and Jennifer Trejo of “The Huntress.”

Directors Hossein Keshavarz, Maryam Ataei of “The Friends House is Here.”

Left to right, back row, Cooper Hoffman, Mason Gooding, center row, Gregg Araki, Olivia Wilde, seated, and Chase Sui Wonders of “I Want Your Sex.”

Left to right, Catalina Ruiz-Navarro, Brittany Higgins, Selina Miles, Jennifer Robinson, and Blayke Hoffman of “Silenced.”

John Wilson of “The History of Concrete.”

Left to right, back row, Hannah Lynch, Yvette Parsons, Arlo Green, Jackie van Beek and Jonny Brugh. Front row, THUNDERLIPS of “Mum, I’m Alien Pregnant.”

1 2 1. Hannah Lynch and Arlo Green. 2. THUNDERLIPS of “Mum, I’m Alien Pregnant.”

Left to right, back row, Alejandro Edda, Alberto Guerra and Mao Nagakura. Front row, Kimberly Parker Zox, and Josef Kubota Wladyka of “Ha-Chan, Shake Your Booty.”

Left to right, Judd Apatow, Maria Bamford and Neil Berkeley of “Paralyzed by Hope: The Maria Bamford Story.”

Barbara Kopple of “American Dream.”

Left to right, back row, B.K. Cannon, Jim Cummings, PJ McCabe, Nicolette Doke. Front row, Jon Rudnitsky, Shereen Lani Younes, Shaun J. Brown of “The Screener.”

