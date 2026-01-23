James Gunn finally shares a look at Jason Momoa as Lobo in new ‘Supergirl’ clip

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Finally.

DC Studios co-chief James Gunn shared a new teaser for “Supergirl” on Friday featuring the first proper look at Jason Momoa as the villain Lobo — and it appears the actor is as thrilled as fans are at the long anticipated unveiling.

In a clip shared on Gunn’s Instagram, Momoa is seen exiting his trailer smoking a cigar when he is asked whether he has any comments about playing the character. The actor responds with a grin that shows off his fangs. The video then cuts to footage from “Supergirl” that shows Momoa’s Lobo laughing astride a motorcycle. (Momoa shared the same clip.)

“It’s called making an entrance,” Gunn wrote in his post sharing an extended version of the teaser on social media platform X. The 30-second clip includes footage featured in the first “Supergirl” teaser with “House of the Dragon” alum Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El facing various space thugs before Lobo makes his grand entrance. Like the previous trailer, the new one is set to Blondie’s “Call Me.”

Advertisement

Voices Essay: ‘Superman’ isn’t superwoke. Why the backlash is overblown In the lead up to the film’s release, some right-wing commentators have been in an uproar over ‘Superman’s’ alleged immigrant-friendly politics. But Superman is still as ‘all-American’ as ever.

Directed by Craig Gillespie, “Supergirl” will follow the eponymous Kryptonian celebrating her 23rd birthday before meeting Ruthye Marye Knoll (Eve Ridley). The reluctant superhero then sets off on a quest to face “an unexpected and ruthless adversary,” according to the movie’s logline. The film will also feature Matthias Schoenaerts, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham. The movie, written by by Ana Nogueira, is based on Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s acclaimed comic book miniseries “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.”

Momoa, of course, is no stranger to the world of DC superheroes. The actor previously portrayed Arthur Curry — a.k.a. Aquaman, the reluctant, half-Atlantean ruler of Atlantis — in films including “Aquaman” (2018) and “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” (2023).

Lobo is a dream role for Momoa, who previously described the intergalactic bounty hunter as his “favorite.”

Advertisement

“I always wanted to play Lobo,” the actor told Fandango in 2023. “If they call and ask me to play him, it’s a [definite yes]. ... [I]f they ever call me and ask me to play, or ask me to audition, I’m there.” His casting was announced in 2024.

“Supergirl” will hit theaters June 26.