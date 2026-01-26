Yes, even Travis Scott is in Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Travis Scott “done made it now”— he’s part of the star-studded cast of Christopher Nolan‘s “The Odyssey.”

The Grammy-nominated rapper made a surprise appearance in a new TV spot for Nolan’s upcoming epic adaptation that aired Sunday during the broadcast of the NFL AFC Championship match between the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos. (To be clear, Scott’s pop cultural might was never in question.)

In the minute-long teaser, Scott’s unnamed character appears to be holding court in a dimly lit hall with Jon Bernthal’s Menelaus and Tom Holland’s Telemachus among his audience.

“A war, a man, a trick — a trick to break the walls of Troy,” Scott’s character says, while banging his scepter for emphasis. “A burning, screaming to the ground.” The clip also features scenes from a previous trailer teasing images of the war and Odysseus’ journey home.

Based on the Greek epic by Homer, Nolan’s film stars Matt Damon as the titular king of Ithaca on his way home after the Trojan War. Anne Hathaway portrays Penelope, Odysseus’ wife, and Telemachus (Holland) is their son. The film’s cast also includes Charlize Theron, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Elliot Page, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Mia Goth, Bill Irwin, Samantha Morton, Jesse Garcia and Will Yun Lee.

“The Odyssey” is not the first collaboration between Scott and Nolan. The “Sicko Mode” rapper previously released “The Plan” for Nolan’s 2020 sci-fi thriller “Tenet.”

“His voice became the final piece of a yearlong puzzle,” Nolan told GQ in 2020 about Scott’s musical contribution to the film. “His insights into the musical and narrative mechanism [composer] Ludwig Göransson and I were building were immediate, insightful, and profound.”