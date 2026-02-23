Lily Collins to play Audrey Hepburn in film about making of ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’

Lily Collins, left, will portray Audrey Hepburn in a movie about the making of “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Lily Collins is ready for her reservation at Tiffany’s.

The actor will play Audrey Hepburn in a new movie about the making of the 1961 classic “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” The film is based on the Sam Wasson book “Fifth Avenue, 5 A.M.: Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, and the Dawn of the Modern Woman,” according to Variety.

Collins will serve as a producer of film, and Alena Smith, the creator of the Apple TV series “Dickinson,” will write the script.

Collins shared on Instagram that she has “a lifetime of admiration and adoration for Audrey,” and that the project has been in development for almost 10 years.

Advertisement

“Honored and ecstatic don’t begin to express how I feel,” Collins wrote.

“Breakfast at Tiffany’s” is adapted from Truman Capote’s novella by the same name. The film follows socialite Holly Golightly (Hepburn) and her relationship with Paul Varjak (George Peppard), a writer who moves into her building. The film was nominated for five Academy Awards, including an acting nod for Hepburn.

According to Variety, the film will follow the pre-production of “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” including Capote’s distaste for Hepburn (he wanted Marilyn Monroe to play Golightly). The film’s director, Blake Edwards; costume designer, Edith Head; and Capote will appear as characters in the film, although their casting has not been announced.

Collins is best known for starring in Netflix’s “Emily in Paris,” as well as films including “The Blind Side,” “Love, Rosie” and “To the Bone.” Her production company, Case Study Films, will help produce the movie alongside Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment.