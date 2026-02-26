Jonathan Majors is reportedly filming an action movie for the Daily Wire
- Jonathan Majors is reportedly filming an action movie from the Daily Wire.
- The project is Majors’ first film since being convicted of assaulting and harassing a former girlfriend in 2023.
- Right-wing pundit Ben Shapiro is producing for the Daily Wire, along with Bonfire Legend’s Dallas Sonnier.
Jonathan Majors is ready to stage his comeback — by teaming up with the Daily Wire.
The actor is reportedly filming his first movie since being found guilty of assaulting and harassing a former girlfriend in 2023. According to Deadline, production on the untitled action movie from the Daily Wire and Bonfire Legend begins this week in South Carolina.
Written and directed by “Run Hide Fight” filmmaker Kyle Rankin, the movie is described as “in the vein of ’80s and ’90s action movies ‘Red Dawn’ and ‘Toy Soldiers,’ ” per the outlet. In addition to starring in the film, Majors will also serve as an executive producer, the entertainment outlet reported.
Conservative filmmakers at companies like the Daily Wire, which produced 2024’s top-grossing documentary, have found success by courting audiences that feel overlooked by Hollywood.
“You’re not going to BELIEVE what we’re doing,” right-wing pundit and Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shaprio said in a Thursday post on X sharing the news. On Facebook he claimed, “This movie is going to be WILD.”
Majors was a Hollywood star on the rise when he was arrested on charges of assault, strangulation and harassment in March 2023. The “Creed III” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” actor was swiftly dropped from projects, his management company and his public relations team. Once poised to be the next central villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he was also dropped by Marvel Studios following his conviction.
Majors avoided jail time and has since married fellow actor Meagan Good after a brief engagement.
In addition to Shapiro, who will be producing for the Daily Wire, Dallas Sonnier will be producing for Bonfire Legend. Neither company has shied away from courting disgraced Hollywood talent trying to revive their careers.
Among the Daily Wire and Bonfire Legends’ previous joint projects is “Terror on the Prairie,” the 2022 western starring Gina Carano. The “Mandalorian” actor was fired by Disney in 2021 for “her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities” that the company called “abhorrent and unacceptable.” (Carano filed a lawsuit against Disney alleging wrongful termination in 2024. The lawsuit was settled in August.)