Yes, Kathryn Hahn is Disney’s live-action Mother Gothel for its new ‘Tangled’ movie

Mother knows best — Mother Hahn, that is.

Kathryn Hahn announced in a Tuesday Instagram post that she will be playing Mother Gothel in Disney’s upcoming live-action reimagining of “Tangled.”

“Hey, OOTD, I just found out what that stands for. So here’s my outfit of the day,” the “Agatha All Along” star said before stepping back to casually reveal she was wearing an oversize shirt plastered with Mother Gothel’s face. “Simple jeans, glasses, T-shirt. This is easy. You know, just another day.”

Hahn simply captioned her video “OOTD, Mother Gothel.” In case the intent of her post wasn’t clear, Walt Disney Studios also shared her video across its social media accounts.

“You want her to be the bad guy? FINE. Kathryn Hahn is Mother Gothel in Disney’s live-action Tangled,” read Disney’s caption.

Hahn’s announcement follows months of fan-casting, pleading and enthusiasm as speculation swirled around her potential involvement in the upcoming film. In January, Deadline reported that “The Studio” actor was in talks for the role, and Hahn had been fielding questions about the rumors at various red carpet and press events ever since. She often side-stepped the inquiry by expressing her love of the character or playing “gnarly witches.”

Released in 2010, “Tangled” is Disney’s animated take on the fairy tale “Rapunzel,” about a young princess with long blond magical hair who had been unknowingly kidnapped and secreted away in an isolated tower. Gothel (voiced by Donna Murphy), is the old witch who posed as Rapunzel’s mother to harness her hair’s magic.

Directed by Michael Gracey, the live-action remake of the film will reportedly star Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider, the outlaw that helps her escape her tower, respectively.