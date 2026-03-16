Wendi McLendon-Covey on why she missed the ‘Bridesmaids’ reunion: ‘No drama. Everything is fine’

Wendi McLendon-Covey had a reason for missing the “Bridesmaids” reunion at the Oscars.

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Wendi McLendon-Covey shared a message to everybody wondering why she missed the “Bridesmaids” reunion at the 2026 Oscars: Don’t worry, she’s fine.

“I had a neck lift last week because I’m tired of looking like a melting candle,” McLendon-Covey wrote in an Instagram post Sunday. “So I had to skip the Academy Awards. No drama. Everything is fine.”

The caption — complete with a winking emoji blowing a kiss — accompanied a photo of the “St. Denis Medical” star wearing a bandage around her face and neck.

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McLendon-Covey indicated she had received some messaging asking why she did not take part in the reunion, which saw her “Bridesmaids” co-stars Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Rose Byrne, Maya Rudolph and Ellie Kemper share the Oscars stage to present the Academy Awards for original score and sound.

Directed by Paul Feig, the 2011 comedy followed the misadventures of a group of bridesmaids led by the maid of honor, Annie, played by Wiig (who also co-wrote the film). McLendon-Covey portrayed the bride’s (Rudolph) cousin, Rita.

“Bridesmaids” stars Melissa McCarthy, left, Rose Byrne, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph and Ellie Kemper reunited on stage at the 98th Academy Awards. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

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“I cannot believe it’s been 15 years,” Wiig said when the cast took the stage Sunday. “Now, we are not good with numbers, but we figured out backstage that means we shot this movie in 1883.”

The cast then proceeded with a bit that involved each of them reading notes supposedly written by their fellow actors in the audience, with the name-dropped A-listers playing along.

“First of all, you ladies look extremely beautiful tonight,” said Rudolph, reading the first note. “You’re all aging well.”

The note was supposedly signed by “Sentimental Value” actor and nominee Stellan Skarsgård.

McCarthy later followed up with another letter commenting on the “Bridesmaid” cast’s looks.

“I also agree you ladies look radiant,” McCarthy read. “All the things you’ve done to your faces are very tasteful. Yours truly, Elle Fanning. ... Just kidding, it’s me again, Stellan Skarsgård.”

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Wiig and Kemper rounded things out by reading notes addressing the length of their bit and the length of the show, respectively.