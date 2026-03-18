‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ trailer teases Peter Parker’s mutating powers and ‘rebirth’

The first trailer for “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” features glimpses of Spidey taking on various villains, including Boomerang.

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Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is finally back.

It’s been nearly five years since audiences last saw Tom Holland’s Peter Parker suit up as the webslinger in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” and a lot has happened in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since. (10 movies’ worth, for those keeping track.) But Sony Pictures released the first trailer for “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” on Wednesday, and it appears our hero has been dutifully continuing as a full-time masked crimefighter while remaining an anonymous entity to those he loves most.

“Sometimes Spider-Man has to do the hard thing, even if it breaks Peter Parker’s heart,” Peter says in a voiceover on the new footage. According to the film’s logline, it has been four years since the events of “No Way Home,” which saw Peter have to make everyone forget who he is to save the world. “Brand New Day” will see Spider-Man take on “one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced.”

The trailer shows Peter cross paths with former besties MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon), who still don’t know who he is. But like everyone else in New York, it does appear they are at least familiar with Spider-Man.

Among those Spidey crosses paths with in the teaser are Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal), also known as the Punisher. It doesn’t seem like Spider-Man and the “Daredevil: Born Again” anti-hero are on very friendly terms, though. The trailer also features glimpses of Spider-Man battling Scorpion (Michael Mando), Boomerang (whose casting has yet to be announced) and the Hand — as well as a seemingly invisible foe.

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Peter is also shown seeking out Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) in his non-Hulk form to try to figure out what is going on with his own body. It appears Spider-Man’s DNA could be mutating, as he has gained the ability to produce organic webs, which could be alarming. The trailer concludes with a mysterious voiceover (which sounds like Keith David) teasing what it could mean.

“Spiders have three life cycles,” the unnamed voice says. “When between cycles, it can leave the spider vulnerable to threats. ... And for those spiders who make it through, it amounts to a kind of rebirth.”

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” opens in theaters July 31.

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