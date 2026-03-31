Why did they remake ‘Faces of Death’? And why is it so good?

Maybe you saw it during an ’80s sleepover. Or as part of a dare. Presented as a macabre mix tape of actual death caught on film and video, the original “Faces of Death,” first released in 1978, became a viral sensation in an era when that meant videotapes traded hand-to-hand.

To be clear, the movie wasn’t what it claimed to be, but a bizarre blend of staged scenes and found footage, which only heightened its notoriety as an unclean object. That it was banned in numerous countries only became part of its hook.

All of which makes it not the most obvious remake-friendly IP. But a new “Faces of Death” puts a decidedly contemporary spin on the story while keeping its volatile sense of disorientation and danger. Director Daniel Goldhaber, among the most dynamic young American filmmakers and whose previous features — “Cam,” an identity thriller set in the world of online cam-girls, and “How to Blow Up A Pipeline,” a heist caper about radical eco-activists — both have a furious sense of cultural engagement, makes for a seemingly unlikely choice for the project.

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“I think ‘Faces of Death’ is inherently an extremely political object,” says Goldhaber, 34, talking about the post-Vietnam context of the original faux-doc during a recent lunch in a West Hollywood cafe. “Even if you look at the film itself, it deals explicitly in linking domestic violence to genocide. I think the movie actually has quite a lot on its mind.”

Goldhaber describes himself as someone who grew up on the internet. Originally from Boulder, Colo., he was kicked out of five schools while growing up before eventually attending Harvard.

“Something that I have been feeling since I was young is a sense of difficulty connecting in real life,” he says. “But then a feeling that the way that I was connecting through this kind of mediated platform was also fundamentally disrupting my sense of self.”

Barbie Ferreira and Dacre Montgomery in the movie “Faces of Death.” (IFC Films / Shudder)

Bringing a new “Faces of Death” to the screen has been a long process. It was sometime in 2019 when Goldhaber and his frequent collaborator Isa Mazzei first worked up a pitch after being approached by executives at Legendary Entertainment about the project. The finished movie will finally have its world premiere on April 5 as part of the inaugural Beyond Chicago, then play L.A.’s Aero Theater on April 7 and the Overlook Film Festival, a horror connoisseur’s mecca in New Orleans, on the 9th before being released nationwide in theaters on April 10 by IFC and Shudder.

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“When you go back and watch the original, you’re like, ‘Oh, this isn’t particularly good,’” says Goldhaber in a deep baritone with a quiet, steady confidence. “These aren’t particularly convincing special makeup effects. We’ve seen beheadings — we actually know what that looks like and this isn’t quite believable anymore. And there’s something very profound about that.”

“What is it like living in a world in which you can see anything you want at any time that you want?” he asks. “What does it mean when the most cursed and terrifying piece of media that most people could name is now beamed into everybody’s pocket 24 hours a day? And the largest tech companies in the world are extracting profit from it? That feels like a profoundly disturbing shift in our relationship to violence and media.”

Where the original film centered around a scientist-interlocuter (actually an actor, Michael Carr) guiding viewers through a tour of the grisly footage, the new film has a proper plot. A young woman in Louisiana, Margot (Barbie Ferreira), who has isolated herself after a brush with internet infamy, is an online content moderator for a short-form video platform. Every day, she steeps herself in the worst imagery the internet has to offer. When she notices a series of videos that seem to be all too real, she comes to realize they are re-creating snuff scenes from the infamous “Faces of Death.”

Her unofficial investigation brings her to the attention of the unstable man behind the videos (a deeply unsettling Dacre Montgomery), who decides to make her his next victim, setting in motion a game of cat and mouse. Musician and actor Charli XCX also has a small role as one of Margot’s co-workers with a far more blasé attitude to what they do.

In a video interview from her home in Los Angeles, actor Ferreira says while shooting “Faces” she was listening to a lot of true crime podcasts, watching violent online videos and had to actively protect her vocal cords. “Being a scream queen is not that easy,” she says with a laugh.

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Once shooting was done, she says she decompressed by watching “SpongeBob SquarePants” and decidedly more wholesome fare, “just to make sure that the brain was cleared out.”

Ferreira initially gained notoriety as an online personality with a popular Tumblr account before transitioning to modeling and then acting, most notably in the first two seasons of the series “Euphoria.” She quickly connected with Goldhaber and Mazzei’s script.

“For me, the internet has always been this really incredible tool, because it’s helped me for getting me everywhere that I am now,” says Ferreira. “But it’s also very dangerous. I have a lot of boundaries and lines around what I can do, for myself.”

“I don’t regret how difficult the process has been,” says Goldhaber. “I think it’s made for a cultural object that I hope is going to entertain people and scare them and also make them think.” (Sila Shiloni / For The Times)

Goldhaber and Mazzei briefly dated in high school in Boulder, where they both grew up.

“It’s a very cute story,” admits Mazzei in a separate call from Los Angeles. “We’ve had such an enduring friendship after being high school sweethearts. It’s kind of nice.”

The pair would go on to collaborate on local theater productions and eventually films. “Faces of Death” is formally credited on-screen as “a film by Isa Mazzei & Daniel Goldhaber.”

“He really wants to involve people to the level that they want to be involved,” says Mazzei, co-writer and executive producer on “Faces,” of Goldhaber’s ability to be inclusive. “There’s definitely his vision. But any film is so collaborative that it’s hard to parse out who actually came up with what. I think that people are drawn to working with Danny because he does make you better. He pushes you to find the best thing in yourself.”

Mazzei adds, “Unfortunately with the structure of the way credits work, there’s no actual official way to say, ‘Hey, we made this movie together’ other than to share a film-by credit. But that’s very much what it was. From the beginning, we came up with every step together, we cast it together, we did all of that together.”

“I think he’s the future,” says Ferreira, quick to recognize Mazzei as well. “They have fresh eyes on the way that we think of contemporary cinema. I like the way that they think and I like the way that they present their art. And so I was really aligned with them immediately.”

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Goldhaber recalls the summer in the early 2010s he spent as a content moderator for a fledgling internet company a “fundamental point of inspiration.” He learned then that people who post extreme content often flock to new sites and flood the system until they are shut out and eventually move on to somewhere else. Goldhaber saw content so disturbing that he prefers not to talk about it. “I don’t know if I want to say,” he adds quietly. “I mean, really upsetting stuff.”

“All of a sudden I’m looking at really horrific images and at first you have nightmares — and at a certain point you kind of adjust,” he says. “And I found that really disturbing. I also thought that it was an interesting prompt for a movie that could be a riff on ‘Blow-Up,’ ‘Blow Out,’ ‘The Conversation,’ these movies about somebody who finds something and then they can’t stop digging into it.”

Some of the imagery seen by Ferreira’s character is genuine content culled from online, carefully trimmed.

“We always knew that there would be real death in our movie,” Goldhaber says. “It was extremely hard to get that content into a wide-release theatrical motion picture. It was one of the big struggles of this movie because I think it’s one thing when you’re watching this privately on your phone. It’s another thing when it’s being recontextualized as part of a communal experience in a theater. There’s a much greater sense of moral peril to consuming that. And that was the exact provocation that we were interested in. There was always something dangerous about it.”

Goldhaber says the film was “100% finished” around June 2024, adding, “I haven’t seen the movie in two years.” In the time since, he has been working on a number of other projects in development and has most recently been living in Berlin.

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As to the delay in the film’s release, Goldhaber says, “It ultimately just took time to find a distributor that was willing to really stand behind what we’re saying. And that’s not always a partnership that can be formed quickly. It just took time.”

His prior movie “How to Blow Up a Pipeline” originally premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2022 and was released theatrically in 2023. Though it had strong reviews and an exciting young cast, it failed to catch on with broader audiences, only bringing in around $1 million at the box office.

For Goldhaber, the response to “Pipeline” became instructive for his work becoming less prescriptive. He points to Ari Aster’s small-town social satire “Eddington” as a film that is reflective of its moment without being didactic.

“It’s not that I was saying, ‘Hey, go blow up pipelines,’ but [rather] really think about how you’re engaging in this conversation,” he says, “think about the kind of actual moral calculus of the world around you.”

Dacre Montgomery in the movie “Faces of Death.” (IFC Films / Shudder)

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Having worked hard to obtain an R rating, the “Faces of Death” team has more recently run into issues with the MPA regarding the imagery on its posters. Putting the experience of making “Faces of Death” in perspective, Goldhaber references Jean-Luc Godard’s famous dictum that every film is a documentary of its own making.

“I think when you are making a film that is confronting one of the ultimate taboos in cinema, you’re going to have a tough time,” he says. “And I was a bit naive to think it would somehow be smoother. But I don’t regret how difficult the process has been because I think it’s made for a cultural object that I hope is going to entertain people and scare them and also make them think.”

And while many of today’s filmmakers retreat into period pieces or fantasy because they do not want to show a world of smartphones and the way life is lived now, Goldhaber’s “Faces of Death” confronts contemporary technology head on.

“I think that people are choosing not to depict it,” Goldhaber says of the relationship between modern movies and modern life. “Now, every day we send GIFs, we send photos, we send videos, we send memes. It’s a different way of communicating with one another. And I think it’s incumbent on filmmakers to reflect the modes of language of the time.

“The problem is that a lot of the filmmakers who have the most presence in the industry, the most power, did not grow up in that media environment,” he says. “And so as a result, they’re making films that are fundamentally out of step with the current times.

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He points to Mark Fischbach’s “Iron Lung,” a low-budget self-distributed sci-fi horror film that earlier this year successfully transitioned an audience from YouTube to movie theaters as a point of inspiration and possible path forward.

Goldhaber’s reimagining of an ominous relic from an earlier era of media consumption may capture for audiences the sensation, for better or worse, of what life can be like in an ultra-connected world.

“As much as Hollywood wants to tell the story to itself that it’s dying or that theatrical is dying,” says Goldhaber, “the problem is not that audiences don’t want to go to the theater. The problem is that they are not getting movies that are really made for them, that reflect their lives the way Hollywood at its best has always reflected the world around it.”

Fearlessly revisiting a project many thought shouldn’t be touched, Goldhaber is pushing Hollywood toward an uncertain future — whether it wants to go there or not.

