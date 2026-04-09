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A new immersive ‘Superman’ experience is bringing Gary and Krypto to the Warner Bros. lot

an illustration of two people fighting alien invaders with Superman and Krypto the dog
Superman Experience: Defenders Unite will open at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank on April 18.
(Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences)
Tracy Brown. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tracy Brown
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  • A new immersive “Superman” attraction is opening April 18 on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank.
  • Superman Experience: Defenders Unite will include gameplay elements and an original storyline where guests are tasked with helping Superman save the world.

Superman” fans will soon be able to hang out with the Kryptonian’s favorite robot and his superpowered dog at a new immersive experience in Burbank.

Superman Experience: Defenders Unite will open April 18, known as Superman Day, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences and DC Studios announced Thursday. Described as a “walkthrough experience and live gameplay attraction,” Defenders Unite will be housed at Stage 5 at the Warner Bros. studio lot.

Featuring an original storyline set in the world of James Gunn’s 2025 film, Defenders Unite will see guests head to the Fortress of Solitude, where they are recruited for a mission by Superman and granted Kryptonian powers. With the help of motion-capture technology, 3D glasses and high-definition audio, the new recruits will “fly” up, up and away alongside Superman to various locations — including to the Kent family farm for a training session — before taking on the supervillain Darkseid in an “epic battle,” according to the announcement.

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In case the idea of saving humanity is not high enough stakes, guests’ scores will be displayed while they progress through the storyline with their team.

“Team up with Superman to protect the world. This attraction was made with a lot of love for Superman. Hope to see you there!” Gunn said in a Thursday post on Threads sharing Defenders Unite’s opening date.

In addition to the main storyline, the attraction will also house a Fortress of Solitude-themed central hub featuring more activities and photo opportunities as well as a lounge with snacks and beverages. This area will include a life-size animatronic of Gary, the robot formerly known as 4, as well as a mini game involving Krypto. There will also be a Daily Planet-themed store for other souvenirs.

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The announcement of the “Superman” experience follows a recent kerfuffle involving casting reports for “Man of Tomorrow,” the upcoming follow-up to Gunn’s 2025 feature. After Deadline published a story Wednesday naming some actors who were being considered to play Maxima, an alien queen from the planet Almerac, Gunn took to social media to shoot down the reporting as “shoddy & incorrect.” Deadline and the Hollywood Reporter have since reported that Adria Arjona, Eva De Dominici, Sydney Chandler and Grace Van Patten are among the actors testing for that role in the “Superman” sequel.

Guests can purchase tickets to the hour-long Superman Experience: Defenders Unite as a stand-alone attraction or as an add-on to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.

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Tracy Brown

Tracy Brown is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering television, film and other pop culture.

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