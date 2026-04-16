‘Spaceballs 2’ has an official title. Everything we know so far about ‘The New One’

“Spaceballs 2” stars Rick Moranis, left, and Lewis Pullman help debut a trailer for “Spaceballs: The New One” at CinemaCon.

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It turns out the “Spaceballs” sequel won’t be called “Spaceballs 2: The Search for More Money” after all.

Mel Brooks beamed into Amazon MGM Studios’ CinemaCon presentation to set the record straight via a pre-taped video Wednesday. The follow-up to his 1987 film set in a galaxy very, very, very, very far away is actually titled “Spaceballs: The New One.”

“After all these years, I found the money,” the comedy icon explains as he waves toward a duffel bag overflowing with “Spaceballs” money. “But everywhere I go people say, ‘Mel, Mel, where’s the new “Spaceballs”? When are you going to make the new “Spaceballs”? When are you going to make the new one?’”

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“Well, we did it, and the title is ‘Spaceballs: The New One,’” Brooks continues. “It’s just like the old one, but it’s newer.”

While details about “The New One’s” story remain under wraps, the studio did offer attendees a glimpse of the film with a new trailer that pokes fun at the current state of the industry. A voice-over declares Hollywood studios are “merging willy-nilly” as images of the Paramount and Warner Bros. signs appeared on screen — before noting that the merger between Amazon and MGM Studios is what led to “Spaceballs 2.”

Dark Helmet’s look appears to be updated for the times, as his mask resembles that worn by the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy’s Dark Side warrior Kylo Ren. The trailer also included footage of lightsaber (or Schwartz ring) fights as well a nod to the “Avatar” franchise, with Dark Helmet crossing paths with a Na’vi in the restroom.

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“Spaceballs: The New One” is slated to hit theaters April 23, 2027. Here’s everything we know about the sequel so far.

What is “Spaceballs: The New One” about?

According to Amazon MGM’s press release, the film’s story details “are being kept under lock, key and an industrial-strength Schwartz shield.”

Who is in the movie?

Original “Spaceballs” cast members Rick Moranis (Lord Dark Helmet), George Wyner (Colonel Sandurz), Daphne Zuniga (formerly Princess, now Queen Vespa), Bill Pullman (Lone Starr) and Mel Brooks (Yogurt) are confirmed to return for “The New One.” This marks Moranis’ first onscreen film role since taking a hiatus in 1997.

Newcomers include Josh Gad, Keke Palmer, Lewis Pullman and Anthony Carrigan playing new characters who’ve yet to be revealed.

Who are the filmmakers?

“The New One” is directed by Josh Greenbaum (“Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” “Will & Harper”) from a script written by Josh Gad, Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit (based on characters created by Brooks, Thomas Meehan and Ronny Graham).

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Brooks is among the producers of “The New One,” which also includes Brian Grazer and Jeb Brody as well as Gad, Greenbaum and Kevin Salter. Executive producers include Adam Merims, Samit and Hernandez.

Time staff writer Samantha Masunaga contributed to this report.