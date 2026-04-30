No fooling, “Hokum” is a fabulous horror film for all tastes.

An American novelist named Ohm Bauman (Adam Scott) journeys to rural Ireland to mark the completion of his best-selling “Conquistador” trilogy. Bilberry Woods, his hotel, claims a witch is locked inside the honeymoon suite where, decades ago, Ohm’s now-dead parents celebrated their marriage. He’s come this far to sprinkle his folks’ cremated ashes at the only place he can picture them happy.

Any other tourist might be scared to stay in a witch-infested inn. But Ohm is such a misanthrope that he’d never go to a cheery beach resort. To prove it, the writer-director Damian McCarthy opens his movie with the epilogue to Ohm’s latest book, a desert death trek with a Spanish treasure hunter (Austin Amelio) and his desperately thirsty child guide (Ezra Carlisle). The bleak tortures Ohm concocts for his characters are as vile as the Bilberry’s fetid jacuzzi.

And Ohm’s cruelties aren’t merely fictional. Just wait till you see how he abuses an awkward bellboy (Will O’Connell) who dares to pipe up that he’s a fan. For good measure, Ohm also traumatizes the barmaid, Fiona (Florence Ordesh), by the end of his first night’s stay.

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Here, witches are real — and so are jerks. McCarthy’s script pairs supernatural monsters with human ones. The villainy isn’t coordinated, but more like a feedback loop of evil. Ohm’s fix is partially his own doing. Although the film never comes out and says it, Ohm was possibly conceived on these unhallowed grounds, so maybe he was just born cursed. Still, Scott plays him as such an anemic, cold-blooded creep that it’s impressive “Hokum” gets us rooting for his survival when the people he’s offended would just as soon see him burned at the stake.

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McCarthy, an Irishman himself, has a knack for building out this world with lived-in details — from the banker boxes stacked in the hotel manager‘s office to the glowing hearts on the honeymoon suite’s private elevator. Oh, and it’s the week of Halloween, so the Bilberry is littered with traditional turnip jack-o’-lanterns with shriveled, foul little mouths. (The pumpkin is a New World vegetable.) I’ve seen too many protagonists skulk down dark hallways, but McCarthy’s version of that shot is so visceral that you feel like he’s really been there. You can smell the mildew.

Classic is the first word you think of to describe this genre of horror film, with its quaint setting and relative lack of gore. But classic feels too fusty and self-conscious, even though “Hokum” has all the tropes: looming figures, clanging bells, ominous dumbwaiters. (The production designer Til Frohlich must have rounded up every spooky cherub sculpture within 60 miles.) Somehow, McCarthy’s assurance makes these clichés seem new again, donning them as naturally as O’Connell’s gawky bellboy wearing an old-fashioned red cap. A costume? Ohm asks him. Nope, it’s sincere.

McCarthy is just trying to make his own good movie. That’s how he succeeds. Perhaps deep in the movie’s own subterranean basement of ideas, “Hokum” is a modern take on Ebenezer Scrooge’s night terrors, only I wouldn’t put much stock in Scott’s malcontent turning his life around. Scott has made a career of being unlikable. (Who can forget him forcing his family to sing four-part Guns N’ Roses harmonies in “Step Brothers”?) He’ll probably get an Oscar nomination when he applies his skills to the right biopic about a corporate titan who’s flicked off every switch in his conscience.

Still, Ohm is more despairing and miserable than any of the wretched worms Scott has acted to date. McCarthy shows us snippets of why. (There’s a plot point you’ll probably see coming.) Yet, in the stretches of “Hokum” that play out like an escape room, the audience finds a strange sort of optimism in Ohm’s determination to survive. Something in him still thinks this world is worth sticking around for. It’s a pleasure to watch him put his eccentric brain to work.

McCarthy hasn’t written any outright jokes in the movie, but plenty of moments make you smile. One running gag involves the hotel’s irritation at the nearby goats who trample on the hoods of parked cars. Deep in the woods, a wild man named Jerry (David Wilmot) explains that the herd is blitzed out of its mind on hallucinogenic mushrooms. Then he offers Ohm a swill of psychotropic milk.

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The score by Joseph Bishara is shivery with chorales that moan like wraiths in the wind. Needle drops of Celtic folksongs and poems set to music give the impression that every Irish dirge yearns to get as morbid as “Nearer, My God, to Thee.” Colm Hogan’s cinematography has handsome, rich shadows. but what’s best about it — and the pace of Brian Philip Davis’ editing — is they reward close attention without slumping into those interminable, inevitable jump scares. (And there aren’t obnoxiously loud stingers either.)

“Hokum” is enjoyably untidy. It doesn’t answer any more questions than absolutely necessary. The only mysteries I wanted to know are: What does McCarthy have against bunnies, which show up here in multiple forms, each trying to out-ghoul Frank the Rabbit in “Donnie Darko”? And how much does the filmmaker see himself in Ohm? After all, both delight in inventing people to destroy.