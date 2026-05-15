Tomorrow never dies for James Bond. Auditions officially underway to find the new 007
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- Amazon MGM Studios has announced that “the search for the next James Bond is underway.”
- The actor will take over the role from Daniel Craig, who played the iconic spy in five films.
- The next 007 movie will be directed by Denis Villeneuve from a script by Steven Knight.
Diamonds are forever — but an actor’s James Bond tenure never is.
Amazon MGM Studios announced that its search for the next lead of the iconic spy franchise has officially begun.
“The search for the next James Bond is underway,” Amazon MGM Studios said in a statement Thursday. “While we don’t plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we’re excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right.”
According to Variety, the studio has been auditioning actors for the last few weeks and has tapped “Game of Thrones” and “Star Wars” sequel trilogy casting director Nina Gold for the process.
The new actor will take the baton from Daniel Craig, who wrapped his five-film tenure as James Bond with the 2021 film “No Time to Die.” Craig also starred in “Casino Royale” (2006), “Quantum of Solace” (2008), “Skyfall” (2012) and “Spectre” (2015).
Four-time Academy Award nominee Denis Villeneuve, currently working on the third ‘Dune’ film, will direct the next film in the long-running James Bond franchise.
“Dune” director Denis Villeneuve will helm the next Bond movie, the 26th installment of the franchise, from a script written by “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight. Amy Pascal and David Heyman are producing the project and Tanya Lapointe will executive produce.
It was announced in February 2025 that the longtime Bond custodians, producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, had made a deal that gave Amazon MGM Studios creative control of the franchise. The MI6 agent with a license to kill was one of the main attractions for the e-commerce giant when it acquired MGM in 2022.
Speculation has been rampant over the years about who might take over the 007 role from Craig. Among the names the rumor mill has coalesced around at one time or another are Idris Elba, Tom Holland, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jacob Elordi and Callum Turner.
Elba has previously said that he got turned off from the idea of taking on the Bond mantle when the response to the rumors “became about race.” “Spider-Man” actor Holland, meanwhile, brushed off the speculation last year, saying “We’ll get there one day.”