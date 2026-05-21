No time for a ‘Mandalorian’ rewatch before getting your ‘Grogu’ on? We got you covered

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Not too long ago in this very galaxy, audiences watched a helmeted bounty hunter meet a mysterious big-eyed alien toddler on their TVs, and “Star Wars” was changed forever.

After charming fans for three (and a half) seasons, the Mandalorian and Grogu — the once unnamed child unofficially dubbed Baby Yoda, who has since been promoted to title character status — are making their way to the big screen Friday. “The Mandalorian and Grogu” will see the duo take on a job from the New Republic that brings them into the orbit of a familiar “Star Wars” crime family — the Hutts.

Review ‘Star Wars’ wends its way back to theaters via an unlikely duo in ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ Streaming series creator Jon Favreau shepherds his hit into an enjoyable if inessential summer popcorn movie loaded with the creatures you’re looking for.

Directed by “The Mandalorian” creator Jon Favreau, the movie takes place some time after the events of the show’s third season, which concluded in 2023. In the Season 3 finale, the gunslinging warrior Din Djarin officially adopted his Force-sensitive charge, whose full name then became Din Grogu, and took him on as a proper Mandalorian apprentice.

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Needing to be a bit more discerning about the jobs that he takes as he trains his kid, Mando became a gun-for-hire for the New Republic, helping them track down any remaining Imperial sympathizers and others who threaten the galaxy’s tenuous peace.

Premiering in 2019, “The Mandalorian” was meant to appeal to the “Star Wars” faithful while also being an entry point for those new to the franchise. The show has developed its own lore over the years as characters from other movies and shows joined the fray to expand the show’s footprint in “Star Wars” canon.

Here’s a spoiler-free rundown of what you need to know about the Mandalorian, Grogu and the rest of the players who take center stage in the first “Star Wars” movie since 2019.

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The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu have been hunting down Imperial war criminals for the New Republic. (Lucasfilm)

Do I need to watch ‘The Mandalorian’ before watching ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’?

Not really! Although the movie is a continuation of the series, “The Mandalorian and Grogu” is a self-contained story that does not require any “Star Wars” homework. The main points to know are that Mando is a bounty hunter for the good guys and Grogu is his Force-sensitive adopted child and apprentice.

There are, of course, Easter eggs and references throughout the movie for those who have followed “The Mandalorian” and other “Star Wars” shows, so there is added payoff for those familiar with the world.

What should I watch to know everything about the Mandalorian and Grogu?

For the full backstory of the lovable parent-child duo, watch “The Mandalorian” Seasons 1 and 2, then “The Book of Boba Fett” Episodes 5 through 7 and finish up with “The Mandalorian” Season 3.

Those 27 episodes cover Mando and the child’s first meeting, their travels as the bounty hunter grows increasingly protective of his charge, the Mandalorian’s quest to reunite Grogu with the Jedi, the youngling’s snackish habits, Mandalorian history and more.

The Twins are Jabba the Hutt’s cousins. (Lucasfilm)

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What else should I watch to know everything for ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’?

Those interested in doing their full “Star Wars” homework (with extra credit) will want to revisit the full seven-episode season of “The Book of Boba Fett” rather than just the Mandalorian and Grogu episodes. The show includes the first appearance of the Twins, cousins of the late Jabba the Hutt who are interested in what remains of his criminal enterprise.

Rotta the Hutt, meanwhile, is introduced as an infant in the animated 2008 movie “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.” In the movie, which takes place between the events of “Episode II — Attack of the Clones” and “Episode III — Revenge of the Sith,” Rotta is kidnapped as part of a plan to turn Jabba against the Republic, but it doesn’t reveal much more about him. Anyone up for catching all of the Easter eggs should also watch “The Clone Wars” animated series.

A familiar bounty hunter from “The Clone Wars” animated series has also been spotted in the trailers for “The Mandalorian and Grogu.” While Embo didn’t have much screen time, he can be glimpsed among the scum and villainy in a handful of episodes including Season 2 Episode 17, Season 5 Episode 14 and Season 6 Episode 5.

Those curious about the backstory of Zeb Orrelios, who first appeared in live-action among other former Rebellion fighters at the Adelphi base in “The Mandalorian” Season 3 Episode 5, should check out “Star Wars Rebels.” Among the key episodes that center Zeb, a Lestat warrior whose people had been nearly wiped out for standing up against the Empire, are Season 1 Episode 3 and Season 2 Episodes 14 and 17.

None of these other installments are crucial for following the events of the new movie, though.

Bai, from left, Clang, Keeto and Grogu in “The Mandalorian and Grogu.” (Lucasfilm)

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What about those cute alien mechanics that even Grogu seems obsessed with?

The diminutive aliens are the Anzellans, described as “the best droidsmiths of the Outer Rim” when Mando and Grogu are introduced to them in “The Mandalorian” Season 3 Episode 1. The first Anzellan to appear on screen, however, was Babu Frik in “Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker,” which, in the “Star Wars” timeline, takes place after the events of “The Mandalorian and Grogu.”