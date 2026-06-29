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AFI names this Mel Brooks movie the funniest of all time, bumping ‘Some Like It Hot’

Gene Wilder, left, and Cleavon Little in the 1974 Mel Brooks comedy 'Blazing Saddles'
Gene Wilder, left, and Cleavon Little star in the 1974 Mel Brooks comedy “Blazing Saddles.”
(Warner Bros. Pictures)
Josh Rottenberg. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Josh Rottenberg
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The American Film Institute is giving Mel Brooks one more reason to celebrate his 100th birthday.

In honor of the comedy legend’s centennial, AFI announced Sunday that it was reorganizing its “100 Years ... 100 Laughs” list, moving Brooks’ gleefully offensive 1970s western satire “Blazing Saddles” from No. 6 to No. 1 and bumping “Some Like It Hot” into the runner-up slot. AFI said the move came after Brooks had “long kvetched” that his film was funnier than Billy Wilder’s 1959 classic.

“He’s right!” AFI President and Chief Executive Bob Gazzale said in a statement. “We are happy to right this wrong and proclaim ‘Blazing Saddles’ the funniest film of all time. It’s good to be the king.”

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Released in 1974, “Blazing Saddles” was both a critical and commercial hit that pushed the boundaries of mainstream studio comedy while satirizing racism, western mythology and Hollywood itself. Co-written by Brooks with Richard Pryor and others, the film earned three Oscar nominations, including one for Madeline Kahn’s supporting actress turn as the Marlene Dietrich-styled Lili Von Shtupp..

Just months later, Brooks returned with “Young Frankenstein,” giving him one of the most remarkable years that any director has ever enjoyed. He remains the only filmmaker with three movies in AFI’s top 15 funniest films: “Blazing Saddles,” “The Producers” (No. 11) and “Young Frankenstein” (No. 13).

Brooks himself never lacked confidence about that run. Asked by The Times in 2016 about releasing both films during the same year, he said, “I guess I was the king of movies for that year, for ’74. Nobody had two pictures back-to-back that were so big and gathered so much attention. It was great.”

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Josh Rottenberg

Josh Rottenberg covers the film business for the Los Angeles Times. He was part of the team that was named a 2022 Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news for covering the tragic shooting on the set of the film “Rust.” A graduate of Harvard University, he has also written about the entertainment industry for the New York Times, Entertainment Weekly, Fast Company and other publications.

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