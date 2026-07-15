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‘Batman 2’ is delayed again. Here’s everything we know so far about Matt Reeves’ sequel

Robert Pattinson wearing a Batsuit.
Robert Pattinson in “The Batman.” The release date of the sequel has been pushed back again.
(Jonathan Olley / DC Comics)
Tracy Brown. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tracy Brown
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  • “The Batman Part II” is now slated to hit theaters Feb. 18, 2028.
  • Director Matt Reeves shared test footage of his sequel along with the news of the delay.

Hold the Bat Signal — “The Batman Part II” has been delayed yet again.

The DC Studios film is now set to hit theaters Feb. 18, 2028. The sequel to Matt Reeves’ 2022 reboot “The Batman” was previously slated to bow Oct. 1, 2027 after it was pushed back from its original release date of Oct. 3, 2025.

Reeves took to social media Wednesday to share the new date along with camera test footage from the film. The video, the first proper look at Robert Pattinson’s return as the Caped Crusader, shows him in a new Batsuit, turning toward the camera as what appears to be snow falls around him. There are also some flashing lights in the background.

The filmmaker has previously shared “The Batman Part II” casting news as well as a glimpse of the Batmobile in social media posts.

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Many details about “The Batman Part II” have been kept under wraps, but here is everything we know about the upcoming sequel.

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Which characters are returning?

In addition to Pattinson’s return as Bruce Wayne, “The Batman” alumni Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell will reprise their roles as James Gordon, Alfred Pennyworth and Oz Cobb (a.k.a. the Penguin), respectively. Zoë Kravitz is not expected to return as Selina Kyle/Catwoman.

Other actors confirmed to come back include Jayme Lawson as Gotham’s mayor, Bella Reál, and Gil Perez-Abraham as Gotham City Police Dept. officer Martinez.

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Barry Keoghan, whose character was briefly teased at the end of “The Batman,” is also reportedly likely to return as the Joker.

Who are the new cast members?

The newcomers venturing into Gotham for this next installment include Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson, Charles Dance, Sebastian Koch and Brian Tyree Henry.

West Hollywood, CA - February 17: Actor Robert Pattinson, left and director Matt Reeves, are photographed during promotion of their new film, "The Batman," at The London hotel in West Hollywood, CA, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. The latest version of the cape crusader from DC Comics, takes on The Riddler, played by Paul Dano and The Penguin, played by Colin Farrell and Catwoman, played by Zoe Kravitz. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

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While their roles have yet to be confirmed, a number of outlets have reported that Stan is expected to portray Harvey Dent, a Gotham district attorney who is perhaps better known as the villain Two-Face, while other rumors say the Marvel star will play the sadistic killer Victor Zsasz. According to other rumors, fellow Marvel alum Johansson could be playing Gilda Dent — Harvey’s wife — or Poison Ivy.

What is ‘The Batman Part II’ about?

Details around the sequel’s plot have yet to be revealed, but the movie is expected to take place after the events of the HBO series “The Penguin,” which was set after “The Batman.” A number of Reeves’ social media teases have included glimpses of snow.

Over the years, the director has mentioned that the sequel will see the young Dark Knight struggling with his understanding that the world is more morally gray than his previous worldview, and that the film’s big villain will be someone who hasn’t appeared on the big screen before.

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Tracy Brown

Tracy Brown is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering television, film and other pop culture.

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