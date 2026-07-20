The first proper ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ trailer shows Steve Rogers is still worthy

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The first proper “Avengers: Doomsday” trailer is finally here — though it remains a bit light on the movie’s plot.

After releasing multiple short teasers to promote its upcoming superhero crossover, Marvel Studios on Monday unveiled its official trailer for “Doomsday.” The new clip shows Thor (Chris Hemsworth) taking on the mysterious Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.), reuniting with Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and trying to persuade various superhero teams — including the Avengers, the New Avengers (a.k.a. the Thunderbolts) and the Fantastic Four — to join forces.

“Something’s coming,” says a mysterious voiceover. “Something we may not be able to deter. Before this day is done, we shall be faced with an unthinkable decision.”

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The speaker is presumably Doom, who makes an appearance as the voiceover ends. In the comics, Victor von Doom hails from the fictional southeastern European country of Latveria. The name of the country was briefly shown in last year’s “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” which featured the character’s Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in its post-credits scene.

The trailer then shifts its focus to Thor, who speaks of an unnamed powerful foe as he asks the members of various teams to “put aside [their] petty squabbles” in order to try to thwart this frightening threat together. The new clip concludes by showing Thor’s reunion with Rogers.

“We’re going to need a miracle,” the Asgardian says before he is shown coming face to face with his old friend. Thor then makes the former Captain America take hold of his hammer, Mjölnir, to prove his identity. The hammer can only be lifted by someone it deems worthy, which Rogers did during the events of “Avengers: Endgame” (2019).

The trailer also includes glimpses of Gambit (Channing Tatum) battling Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) facing off against Mystique (Rebecca Romijn), Loki (Tom Hiddleston) handling his Time Variance Authority ID card, M’Baku (Winston Duke) and Shuri (Letitia Wright) greeting Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) sharing a moment with Magneto (Ian McKellan) and Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) embracing Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton).

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Movies Of course Steve Rogers is in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ The first teaser for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ has finally (officially) been released and it confirms Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers is back — with a baby.

“With much love ... here is the trailer you’ve been waiting for,” directors Anthony and Joe Russo wrote Monday in an Instagram post sharing the new footage.

According to Marvel’s logline, “Doomsday” will involve “beloved heroes from three distinct universes ... set on a deadly collision course and fac[ing] an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.”

The cast also includes Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards), Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson), Wyatt Russell (John Walker), James Marsden (Scott Summers), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), David Harbour (Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian), Lewis Pullman (Bob Reynolds), Kelsey Grammer (Hank McCoy/Beast), Danny Ramirez (Joaquin Torres), Alan Cumming (Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler), Hannah John-Kamen (Ava Starr), Mabel Cadena (Namora) and Tenoch Huerta Mejia (Namor).

The “Avengers: Doomsday” trailer arrives in advance of this weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con. After sitting out last year’s event, Marvel Studios will return to Hall H on Saturday to showcase its upcoming slate. (It was during its Hall H presentation in 2024 that Marvel revealed its next big villain will be Doctor Doom, played by Downey).

“Avengers: Doomsday” will hit theaters Dec. 18.