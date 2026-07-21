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Sony and Alamo Drafthouse are reportedly in talks to take over Cinerama Dome

A boarded-up Cinerama Dome.

Sony and its Alamo Drafthouse theater chain are reportedly in talks to reopen the Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, which has been closed since 2020.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Mark Olsen
By Mark Olsen
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The ongoing saga of the Cinerama Dome, among the most iconic movie theaters in Los Angeles, took another twist Tuesday. Reports surfaced that Sony and Alamo Drafthouse, the theater chain owned by the company, have been in talks to take over operation of the venue.

The theater and the adjacent 14-screen ArcLight Hollywood multiplex have been closed since March 2020. In April 2021 it was announced that the venue would not be reopening and it has sat dormant ever since, becoming the focus of intense public interest.

The news of Sony and Alamo’s interest in the property was first reported by Deadline. Representatives for Sony did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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LOS ANGELES, CALIF. -- MONDAY, JULY 15, 2019: Exterior view of the Arclight Hollywood and Cinerama Dome at 6360 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, July 15, 2019. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Movies

Cinerama Dome takes a likely step toward reopening ‘in the near future’

A permit for alcohol sales is likely to be approved, paving the way for the reopening of the beloved Cinerama Dome and ArcLight Hollywood theaters.

A city hearing in May regarding alcohol sales at the site provided a rare opportunity for public comment on the property.

“I know that this has been hard and it has seemed like the citizens versus the ownership — that’s not what it is,” local preservation advocate Kim Cooper said. “People want to come together and help and bring this place back.”

The Dome has long been owned by the family of William R. Forman — the founder of Pacific Theatres — who opened the Dome in 1963. In an interview with The Times following the May meeting, Elizabeth Peterson-Gower, a land use consultant representing the venue’s owners, said the owners hoped to have a reopening time frame “in the near future.”

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An empty movie theater with the logo for Alamo Drafthouse Cinema glowing on the screen

Hollywood Inc.

Sony Pictures buys dine-in movie theater chain Alamo Drafthouse

Sony Pictures Entertainment announces its purchase of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. The dine-in movie theater chain has one location in Los Angeles.

Sony purchased the Austin, Texas-based Alamo Drafthouse in 2024, with venues in major cities all across the U.S., including L.A. Though the Drafthouse chain was rooted in a fan-friendly ethos and a notoriously strict no-phones policy in its theaters, the company has recently come under fire for switching up the ordering system for its in-seat food service, forcing patrons to pull out their phones during a movie.

The Cinerama Dome news comes on the heels of a strong summer of moviegoing, as audiences have been flocking to theaters to see movies such as “The Odyssey,” “Toy Story 5,” “Backrooms” and “Obsession.” There has been a newfound attention on theatrical presentation and film formats, including the limited number of venues capable of projecting Imax 70mm or 70mm film, around the country.

Theatergoing in L.A. has been undergoing a renaissance of its own. The Alex Theater in Glendale is showing a first-run movie with “The Odyssey” for the first time since 1991, while the American Cinematheque has relaunched the Village Theater in Westwood under the new name the Directors Village to acknowledge the consortium of filmmakers who took over ownership.

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Mark Olsen

Mark Olsen writes about all kinds of movies for the Los Angeles Times as both a feature writer and reviewer.

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