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Unauthorized ‘The Odyssey’ copy posted online draws swift warning from Universal

Jimmy Gonzales, Matt Damon and Himesh Patel stand on a hill dressed as Trojan soldiers
From left: Jimmy Gonzales is Cepheus, Matt Damon is Odysseus and Himesh Patel is Eurylochus in “The Odyssey.”
(Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures)
Los Angeles Times reporter Greg Braxton
By Greg Braxton
Senior Writer, Culture and Representation Follow
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Universal Studios has issued a stern warning after an unauthorized copy of its hit film “The Odyssey” was leaked over the weekend.

“We became aware of the unauthorized posting of the film and immediately initiated takedown protocols,” the studio said in a statement. “We take copyright infringement seriously and will pursue all appropriate remedies to protect our content and intellectual property rights.”

collage featuring Matt Damon as Odysseus in "The Odyssey"

Hollywood Inc.

What the strong opening for ‘The Odyssey’ says about what audiences want

The massive opening for ‘The Odyssey’ provided a big boost to the summer box office at a time when the last few weeks have been uneven.

The studio was responding to a post on X that shared a high-quality copy of the Christopher Nolan film. The post was viewed more than 2.1 million times before a takedown notice replaced the copy of the film.

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The post was shared Saturday on X at 2:25 p.m. Pacific, and the account was suspended within three hours, according to Variety.

A bearded man gets advice from a goddess on a beach.
Review

Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ is a mighty Trojan horse of his thematic obsessions

Generously sized and steered toward realism, the director’s take on Odysseus is epically satisfying, even if it skimps on the character’s ego and lust.

“The Odyssey” continues to be a top attraction for filmgoers, drawing huge crowds on its second weekend. Demand for advance tickets caused AMC’s app to crash in June. At the time, users on social media said wait times had reached an hour.

The film in its second weekend pulled in $87 million, acccording to Rentrak, a data analytics company that tracks box office sales.

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Greg Braxton

A lifelong Los Angeles resident, Greg Braxton has written for the Los Angeles Times for more than three decades. He currently is a staff writer covering television for the Entertainment section, and has also written extensively about trends and cultural issues in the entertainment field.

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