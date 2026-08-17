Ryan Gosling’s ‘Ghost Rider’ gets official release date from Marvel

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Get ready to ride.

Marvel Studios’ “Ghost Rider” reboot has an official release date. The movie, which will star Ryan Gosling as the eponymous fiery, supernatural motorcyclist, will hit theaters July 28, 2028. The project was first announced during Marvel’s Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con in July.

“Ghost Rider” will be directed by “Deadpool & Wolverine’s” Shawn Levy from a script written by Jonathan Tropper. Levy and Gosling are currently working together on “Star Wars: Starfighter,” the upcoming Lucasfilm title starring the “Barbie” actor as Kade Auberon — a mysterious starfighter pilot “from the wrong side of the galaxy.” “Starfighter,” which will debut May 28, 2027, was also written by Tropper.

Marvel’s 2028 slate also includes “X-Men,” which is scheduled to hit theaters May 5, and “Black Panther 3” for Dec. 15.

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As confirmed during Disney’s D23 fan event, the “X-Men” cast includes Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Christopher Abbott as Professor Charles Xavier, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, Maya Boyd as Storm and Adam Driver as Nathaniel Milbury, also known as Mr. Sinister. Jake Schreier will direct the movie.

“Black Panther 3,” meanwhile, will introduce David Jonsson as the new King of Wakanda. In addition to filmmaker Ryan Coogler, actors Letitia Wright and Winston Duke are returning for the third “Black Panther” installment.

The three 2028 titles offer a glimpse into the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s future in the aftermath of “Avengers: Doomsday” and “Avengers: Secret Wars.”

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Marvel’s superhero multiverse is set for a massive shakeup in the mega crossover that will see heroes from multiple dimensions — including members of the Fantastic Four, X-Men and Avengers — facing a powerful new threat. “Doomsday” will bow Dec. 18, followed by “Secret Wars” on Dec. 17, 2027.