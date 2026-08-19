‘Oppenheimer’s’ David Krumholtz clarifies he is not ‘retiring’ or ‘quitting’ his acting career

“Supergirl” actor David Krumholtz says he has decided to put his career “on hold” but is not “retiring” or “quitting.”

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David Krumholtz has clarified recent social media comments he made about taking a break from acting.

“I said that I decided to put my career on hold,” the “Oppenheimer” and “Supergirl” actor said Wednesday in an Instagram post. “I never used the word ‘retiring’ or ‘quitting’. “

Krumholtz’s latest remarks follow his announcement Monday in since-deleted social media posts that he had decided to take an “indefinite break” from his career after feeling “frustrated, fed up [and] fried.”

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“I kinda sorta put my acting career on hold the other day. It’s been something I’ve been petrified to do for years,” Krumholtz said in a post on Threads, per Deadline. “Specifically, the fear was that I’d go broke and not be able to handle being out of the game. But I sent the definitive email.”

In his Wednesday Instagram post, Krumholtz — who is known for his roles in “The Santa Clause” films and the crime procedural “Numb3rs” — expressed his appreciation for the love he received in the wake of his initial announcement and for those who have believed in and supported him.

“I don’t expect anyone to understand, but the outpouring of support for my decision has been deeply heartwarming,” Krumholtz said. “I am wildly grateful, as more than one of my biggest dreams have come true as a result of being an actor.”

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The 48-year old actor, who most recently portrayed Supergirl’s father Zor-El on the big screen, went on to explain that he had decided to step back because the “time has come where the weight of those dreams and ambitions has become surprisingly oppressive” because of the “mountain of disappointments” that go hand-in-hand with the “small handful of triumphs” that come in a successful Hollywood career.

Krumholtz has amassed a number of “triumphs” over his 30-year career. This includes portraying young Wednesday’s fellow outcast and love interest Joel in “Addams Family Values” (1993); Santa’s head elf Bernard in a trio of “The Santa Clause” films (1994-2022); Harold and Kumar’s friend Goldstein in the stoner comedy film series (2004–2011); and physicist Isidor Isaac Rabi in “Oppenheimer” (2023).

“I love my mountain of disappointments, I do, but I’m human and my mountain is starting to sting more than it used to,” Krumholtz said. “Need time to figure that out, let it heal. My mental health is vital to my family.”

He also explained the issue was not with “Hollywood as whole.” For now, Krumholtz is looking to spend more time giving to others in need in whatever ways he can.

“There’s still more work to come,” he said. “Stuff to be seen. And as always, I really hope you enjoy what I’ve put out there.”