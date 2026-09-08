The 6 best movies we saw at the 2026 Telluride Film Festival

Elizabeth Holmes and Nathan Fielder in the documentary “You Can See Everything.” (A24)

Telluride attendees spent days obsessing over what movie would screen as the Sunday surprise premiere, and the unceasing speculation felt like it could only result in a letdown. That didn’t happen. Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s 174-minute all-access documentary about Theranos fraudster Elizabeth Holmes is, as you’d expect, wild and surprising and wholly original, less an inquiry into the guilt or innocence of its delusional subject and more an examination of how truth has become so slippery in the 21st century. Holmes tells Fielder she has never lied, a contention that clearly troubles him. But it becomes clear that she believes that her version of reality is the only authentic truth, facts be damned. Once she goes to prison, Holmes’ controlling partner Billy Evans takes center stage, along with the real star of the film, a celebrated actress that Fielder recruits to help him in his inquiry. Moderating a Q&A after the film, Emma Stone called this section of the movie a “rom-com caper” and she’s not far off. (She and Fielder also asked to keep the actress’ identity a secret. Fair enough — for now.) No documentary has ever been nominated for a best picture Oscar, but “You Can See Everything” is so fascinating and rewatchable that it deserves to break the seal. — G.W.