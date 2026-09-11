Michelle Yeoh, Sebastian Stan, Courteney Cox and more visit L.A. Times Studio at TIFF

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As summer turns to fall and conversations turn to gold statuettes, another Toronto International Film Festival beckons. Our reporters, critics and staffers are on the ground at TIFF’s 2026 edition now in progress, taking in all the highlights. Our coverage includes a daily newsletter as well as portraits and video interviews from the Los Angeles Times Studio at RBC House.

Bookmark this site and revisit all weekend to catch our updates: You’ll be surprised who drops by. And be sure to check out our complete coverage of TIFF 2026 throughout the festival.

Sung Kang and Tamara Braun from the film “Drifter.”

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1 2 3 1. David Harbour. 2. Courteney Cox. 3. Patricia Arquette from the film “Evil Genius.”

Martin Freeman, Roshan Sethi and Michelle Yeoh from the film “The Surgeon.”

Eugene Kotlyarenko, Kiko Mizuhara and Cole Sprouse from the film “Vintage Violence.”

Josh Hartnett, Mackenzie Davis and Charlie Heaton from the series on Netflix “Below.”

Anna Lambe (Anna), Nyla Innuksuk (Nyla) and Zorga Qaunaq (Zorga) from the film “In the Heart of the South.”

1 2 1. Megan Rapinoe. 2. Rebecca Huntt from the film “Rapinoe.”

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Jane Levy, Dane DiLiegro, Max Mattern Jessica Rothe and Joshua Giuliano from the film “River.”

Kristine Froseth, Jonah Hauer-King and Anna Biller from the film “The Face of Horror.”

Loren Gray, Rebel Wilson, Christopher Scott from the film “Girl Group.”

1 2 1. Cristian Mungiu. 2. Sebastian Stan from the film “Fjord.”

Michael Imperioli, Luke Evans, Tye Sheridan and Ben Shirinian from the film “The Housewife.” (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Ashley Pike, Kit Weyman, Shamier Anderson and Ashley Massey from the film “Call Me Tim.”

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Jodie Comer, Harry Melling, Joss Holden-Rea and Director Theo Rhys from the film “Stuffed.”

Kiko Mizuhara from the film “Vintage Violence.”

Director Kris Rey, Caleb Hearon and Zooey Deschanel from the film “Trash Mountain.”

Marcus Haney, Anna Diianchuk, Tetyana Diianchuk and Nikoletta Stoianova from the film “Black Sunflowers.”