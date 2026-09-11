Michelle Yeoh, Sebastian Stan, Courteney Cox and more visit L.A. Times Studio at TIFF

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As summer turns to fall and conversations turn to gold statuettes, another Toronto International Film Festival beckons. Our reporters, critics and staffers are on the ground at TIFF’s 2026 edition now in progress, taking in all the highlights. Our coverage includes a daily newsletter as well as portraits and video interviews from the Los Angeles Times Studio at RBC House.
Bookmark this site and revisit all weekend to catch our updates: You’ll be surprised who drops by. And be sure to check out our complete coverage of TIFF 2026 throughout the festival.
1. David Harbour. 2. Courteney Cox. 3. Patricia Arquette from the film “Evil Genius.”
1. Megan Rapinoe. 2. Rebecca Huntt from the film “Rapinoe.”
1. Cristian Mungiu. 2. Sebastian Stan from the film “Fjord.”