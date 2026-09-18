The 9 best movies we saw at the Toronto International Film Festival

Rooney Mara, left, and Kate Mara in the movie “Bucking Fastard.” (TIFF)

Real-life sisters Kate and Rooney Mara appear on screen together for the first time in the latest film from ever-eccentric director Werner Herzog. And it is more than anyone might have hoped for, as the Maras play sisters who dress alike and talk oddly in unison and live their lives completely together. (The story is based on a real-life pair.) It is a tandem performance genuinely unlike any you have seen before, utterly mesmerizing and charming. After an affair with a neighbor (a delightfully louche Orlando Bloom) results in a restraining order against them, the sisters move to the countryside and land on the idea to tunnel their way through a mountain to whatever magical land of love and light they might find on the other side. The movie is deadpan-funny but also shares the sisters’ romantic conviction that the world could reveal something truly wondrous. Herzog’s adventurous spirit has led him to explore the furthest reaches of the globe, but also inward to map the strangest recesses of the heart. — Mark Olsen