‘Uh-oh’: Gizmo announces that ‘Gremlins 3’ has been pushed back until 2028

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It’s a good thing Mogwai don’t seem to age — “Gremlins 3” has been delayed until 2028.

Warner Bros. on Wednesday shared a brief teaser of the upcoming movie on Instagram along with its new release date. “Gremlins 3” will now hit theaters on Oct. 8, 2028, instead of Nov. 19, 2027.

The brief social media clip features Gizmo rustling around inside a backpack in an indiscernible location.

“Uh-oh,” the adorable furry creature says while peering through the unzipped opening as the new release date appears. Hopefully he doesn’t snack on anything he isn’t supposed to while he awaits his big-screen return.

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“Gremlins 3” was officially announced by Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav during an earnings call in 2025. Original “Gremlins” writer Chris Columbus will helm the feature, which is produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment. Spielberg is an executive producer.

It has been decades since Gizmo’s last big-screen adventure. The Mogwai and his misbehaved progeny debuted in the 1984 holiday classic “Gremlins” and returned in the 1990 follow-up, “Gremlins 2: The New Batch.” Directed by Joe Dante, the films established three key rules for handling the mysterious, big-eared creatures: Don’t get them wet, feed them after midnight or expose them to light. Gizmo’s origin story was explored more recently in the HBO Max animated series, “Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai.”

The release date shift follows the recent settlement with California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta that has cleared the way for Paramount Skydance to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery. According to Deadline, the change is unrelated to the pending merger.