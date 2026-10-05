‘The Batman 2’ production paused as director Matt Reeves steps away for a ‘family matter’

“The Batman Part II” has temporarily paused production. “The Batman” stars Jeffrey Wright, left, and Robert Pattinson will return in the sequel.

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“The Batman Part II” has temporarily paused production as filmmaker Matt Reeves steps away for personal reasons, according to multiple reports.

“Production on ‘The Batman Part II’ has been temporarily paused while Matt Reeves focuses on a family matter,” DC Studios said in a Monday statement to Deadline and other outlets. “Matt has the full support of DC Studios and we look forward to continuing the journey soon.” The Times has reached out to the studio for comment.

The highly anticipated sequel to the filmmaker’s 2022 reboot, “The Batman,” will feature the return of Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. In July, Reeves shared a brief clip of test footage of the upcoming film, which included the first proper look at Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne in a new Batsuit as what appears to be snow falls around him.

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The film is currently slated to hit theaters on Feb. 18, 2028. The movie began filming in London in June after a number of previous delays while Reeves and Mattson Tomlin wrote the script. It is too early to say whether this pause will have an effect on the release date, according to Deadline sources.

While story details have remained under wraps, “The Batman Part II” is expected to take place after the events of the 2024 HBO series “The Penguin,” which was set after “The Batman.” In addition to Pattinson, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell will be reprising their “The Batman” roles as James Gordon, Alfred Pennyworth and Oz Cobb (a.k.a. the Penguin), respectively.

Also confirmed to return from the first film are Jayme Lawson as Gotham’s Mayor Bella Reál and Gil Perez-Abraham as Gotham City Police Dept. Officer Martinez.

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Joining the cast for “The Batman Part II” are Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson, Charles Dance, Sebastian Koch and Brian Tyree Henry.

This “Batman Part II” production pause comes as David Ellison’s Skydance is expected to complete its $111-billion merger with DC Studios’ parent Warner Bros. Discovery on Tuesday.