John Boyega reveals he has been married for two years, announces birth of ‘our bundle of joy’

John Boyega, who recently revealed he is married, has announced the birth of their son.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

John Boyega is married and a father.

The “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” star, who recently revealed he has been married for two years, announced on Instagram on Tuesday that he and his wife had welcomed a baby a while ago.

“Our bundle of joy has been with us for some time now, but thank you for all the well wishes,” he wrote in the caption accompanying a slideshow of photos of his family. “Also my sister is about to pop! Wish her well too!”

The gallery included images of Boyega with model Lashontae “Tae” Heckard, as well as a brief clip of Boyega cradling an infant.

Advertisement

“Back to feeding this big baby!” the actor wrote.

The social media update follows the “Pacific Rim: Uprising” star’s recent interview with the Guardian, where he revealed he was a married father with another child on the way.

“I’ve been married for coming up to two years now,” Boyega told the outlet after being asked about the significance of the ring he was wearing. According to the story published Oct. 4, the actor did not offer any additional details about his wife at the time but did say they were married in a small ceremony. Boyega also said that he had a stepson and that he and his wife were expecting a baby boy.

While Boyega and Heckard have kept mum about their relationship, Heckard appears to have confirmed their marriage: She has changed her name on her Instagram account to Tae Boyega.

Advertisement

“[L]ove and blessings to my Blessings!!!!” she wrote in a comment to Boyega’s post announcing the birth of their son.