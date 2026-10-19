Richard Riehle, prolific character actor from ‘Office Space’ and ‘Bridesmaids,’ dies at 78

Richard Riehle, an actor with more than 400 credits including the films “Office Space” and “Pee-wee’s Big Holiday,” has died at age 78.

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Richard Riehle, a prolific character actor who portrayed Tom Smykowski, the product manager with “people skills” in Mike Judge’s cult classic, “Office Space,” has died. He was 78.

Riehle died Thursday of natural causes in Los Angeles, his representatives from Artists & Representatives and Wright Entertainment Inc. confirmed Monday to The Times. No additional details were provided.

“A remarkable actor whose career in theater, film, and television spanned nearly five decades and more than 400 projects, Richard leaves behind an extraordinary legacy,” read the joint statement from his talent agency and management company. “Beyond his immense talent, he will be remembered for his genuine goodness, boundless kindness, and unwavering generosity, particularly toward emerging actors and filmmakers, whom he encouraged and supported at every opportunity.

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“Our industry has lost an exceptional talent, and our community has lost a truly wonderful man,” it continued.

In the 1999 corporate comedy “Office Space,” Riehle portrayed Tom, a middle manager who is laid off by the company before being seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident and winning a large settlement.

“We didn’t have a regular effects person to put me into a body cast for my scene after the character’s accident, so we hired an EMT guy to put me in a real cast,” Riehle said in an interview with Notre Dame Magazine. “I couldn’t get out of it for 8 hours — and when the EMT had to go to work he left a cast-cutter for the PA [production assistant]. That was fun.”

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Richard Riehle, right, portrays a co-worker of Ajay Naidu, left, Ron Livingston and David Herman in the 1999 classic “Office Space.” (20th Century Fox)

Riehle’s other credits include portraying the guard who lets Harrison Ford’s character escape custody in “The Fugitive” (1993); the mechanic with a punny name, Bill Cozbi, in “Bridesmaids” (2011); and the proprietor of a local diner in “Pee-wee’s Big Holiday” (2016).

His wide-ranging resume also includes TV roles in episodes of “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “Star Trek: Voyager” and “Star Trek: Enterprise,” as well as multiple stints in shows including “Quantum Leap,” “Murder She Wrote,” “L.A. Law” and “Drunk History.” He was also a voice actor on animated projects such as “The Legend of Korra” and “Home on the Range.”

For five seasons, Riehle portrayed Walt Finnerty, the father of Donal Logue’s Sean Finnerty, in the sitcom “Grounded for Life,” which aired from 2001 to 2005.

“Richard Riehle was an amazing human being,” Logue wrote in a tribute shared Monday on Instagram. “A consummate professional, he was an actor’s actor — humble, kind, and incredible at his craft.”

Logue said that he “loved every minute” he spent with Riehle and recalled how the late actor made him laugh so hard during his final audition for the show that he fell to the floor.

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“I’ll always remember small details — how he always had a novel (never pulp stuff — always Hugo or Dostoevsky or another classic) stuffed into the back pocket of his old-school slacks,” Logue added. “He loved the House of Pies on the corner of Franklin and Vermont (I did, too).”

Richard Mathias Riehle was born May 12, 1948, in Menomonee Falls, Wis. He graduated from Notre Dame with a degree in speech and drama in 1970 before pursuing a master’s in fine arts at the University of Minnesota.

He started his acting career in local theater. His first uncredited onscreen role was in the 1975 western “Rooster Cogburn,” though he mentioned that he couldn’t find himself in it in a 2017 interview with the A.V. Club. His first screen role “with lines” came a couple of years later, in the 1977 movie “Joyride.” One of his earliest breakout roles was in the 1989 Civil War film “Glory.”

“I always wanted the role that would bring something out of me, force me to find something extra,” he said in the Notre Dame Magazine feature. “As I get older, the roles may not be there as much on high-profile projects, but I’m always going to look for ways I can work and maybe even be a part of ways to change the business. When I work, I feel great. That doesn’t ever have to stop.”