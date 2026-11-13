A 13th ‘Friday the 13th’ movie is finally on the way with iconic franchise director returning

Jason Voorhees is headed back to the big screen for a new “Friday the 13th” movie directed by Steve Minor.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A new “Friday the 13” movie is in the works nearly 20 years since Jason Voorhees’ last big screen adventure.

Horror Inc. announced Friday that it has tapped “Friday the 13th Part 2” and “Part III” director Steve Miner to helm the 13th movie in the franchise. The film, written by David Fliegel, will hit theaters in 2027.

“When I put the hockey mask on Jason for ‘Friday the 13th Part III,’ I knew it would create a truly scary image that would work for that movie,” Miner, whose previous films also introduced Voorhees’ iconic machete, said in a statement. “I had no idea that it would live on as one of the most iconic symbols in horror films. I’m thrilled to come back and continue the legacy.”

Advertisement

The film will be financed and produced by the Barsamian family, who lead Horror Inc., which created the “Friday the 13th” franchise. CatchLight Studios, the production company with credits that include “Heretic” (2024) and “Umma” (2022), has been named as production partner.

“For generations of fans, Jason’s identity is inseparable from the creative choices Steve Miner brought to the screen,” Robbie Barsamian, executive vice president of Horror Inc., said in a statement. “Reuniting with Steve under a fully independent model allows us the creative control to honor what makes Jason the greatest slasher of all time and deliver the definitive theatrical event that today’s audiences expect.”

The iconic horror franchise originated in 1980 with “Friday the 13th,” directed by Sean S. Cunningham. In addition to the 12 core films, the franchise includes books, video games and television shows. The latest installment is Peacock’s streaming series “Crystal Lake,” a prequel that follows Jason’s mother, Pamela Voorhees, played by Linda Cardellini. The upcoming 2027 film will be “Friday the 13th’s” first big screen outing since the 2009 reboot.

Advertisement