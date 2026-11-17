Jeff Bezos is taking some credit for Robert Pattinson’s casting in the James Bond reboot.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Jeff Bezos said he was “heavily involved” in choosing the next James Bond, and Robert Pattinson wasn’t always the front-runner.

Amazon MGM Studios took full creative control of the 007 franchise last year, and the leadership team ran a tight casting process when choosing the next 007, according to Bezos, who told Semafor’s Silicon Valley & The World: AI & Society conference on Tuesday that producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman and director Denis Villeneuve made the final choice on Friday. While Bezos said there was initially a large group of actors under consideration for the storied spy role, the team narrowed it down to five final contenders.

Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor, Jack Lowden, Nicholas Hoult and Pattinson participated in “real old-fashioned screen tests,” which included stunts, camera presence and dialogue that likely included suave introductions and the precise ordering of a martini.

Advertisement

Entertainment & Arts Robert Pattinson will be the next James Bond Robert Pattinson will be the next James Bond, Amazon MGM Studios announced Monday, following months of auditions and screen tests — and years of speculation.

“Full costume, real sets, other actors with them,” the Amazon founder and executive chairman said. “We did three different scenes with each of the five finalists.”

Pattinson is the oldest of the five finalists at 40. The others are all 36.

“Then we got together on Friday to spend a couple of hours looking at all the screen tests ... and all of the actors were extraordinarily talented,” he continued. “By the time we got to this list of five, they were all amazing, but there was something special about Rob Pattinson and his performance.”

Bezos said that the final choice as to whom to slip into Bond’s polished tuxedo was “kind of immediately undebated.”

Advertisement

“We all gravitated to Robert,” he said, adding that initially the casting team was biased against the former “Twilight” heartthrob because “he’s already so famous.”

“We sort of thought maybe we should have somebody a little more unknown,” Bezos continued. “But in the screening tests, it was so obvious — he is James Bond.”

The British actor, who starred in “The Drama,” “The Odyssey,” “Primetime” and the forthcoming “Dune: Part Three” just this year, has also appeared in the “Harry Potter” franchise and starred in the title role of Matt Reeves’ 2022 “The Batman” and will reprise the role in its upcoming sequel.