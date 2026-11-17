Kevin Feige says Marvel was already planning for Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) to replace Kang as the next big “Avengers” villain.

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Some Marvel Cinematic Universe villains are inevitable.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has finally addressed the MCU’s pivot from Kang to Doom for the upcoming fifth “Avengers” movie, now called “Avengers: Doomsday,” saying the move was “well underway” before Kang actor Jonathan Majors was convicted of assault and harassment in 2023. His charges stemmed from an altercation with a former girlfriend who alleged the actor had also been psychologically abusive for years.

“‘Quantumania’ was not received the way we would have liked,” Feige told Empire Magazine in a recent interview, per Nerdist. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” released in 2023, introduced Majors as Kang the Conqueror, who at the time was posed to be the franchise’s next big supervillain. But the movie is largely considered a critical and commercial dud.

“There are many elements of that that we’re proud of, the Kang performance being one of them,” Feige continued. “But we were changing [‘The Kang Dynasty‘’] even at that point. It probably would still have been called ‘The Kang Dynasty,’ but it would have been a setup for Doom, midway through that movie.”

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According to Feige, Majors’ legal troubles merely accelerated the timeline of Doom’s introduction. Immediately following Majors’ high-profile conviction, Marvel announced it had cut ties with the actor.

“It was very delicate. We didn’t want to rush into any rash decisions in terms of employment,” Feige told Empire Magazine. Majors had been a growing presence in the franchise at the time of his 2023 arrest, having also appeared as Kang variants in both seasons of “Loki.” “People think there was a cause-and-effect with Jonathan’s issues, and that certainly accelerated some things. But the Doom of it all was well underway before that.”

Marvel eventually revealed in 2024 that the film previously in development as “Avengers: Kang Dynasty” was moving forward as “Avengers: Doomsday.” The studio also announced at that time that longtime MCU favorite Robert Downey Jr., who had portrayed Iron Man since 2008, would return to the franchise to portray the film’s big bad, Doctor Doom.

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Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, “Doomsday” is a massive crossover that will see various superheroes from across the Marvel multiverse facing an extinction-level threat. In the lead up to the film’s Dec. 18 release, Marvel has peppered appearances of Doom into newer franchise installments, such as in the post-credits scenes of “Fantastic Four: First Steps” and “VisionQuest.”

The studio has also rereleased past films with new footage that includes Doom and other retroactive changes. “Avengers Endgame: Encore,” available now on Disney+ following a successful theatrical run, added four new scenes to the original 2019 movie to help set up elements of “Doomsday.”

Extended cuts appear to be having a moment theatrically. A slightly longer version of this summer’s “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” — called “Spider-Man: [Brand New] Brand New Day” — is slated to hit theaters Dec. 4.

The “Brand New Day” rerelease will feature approximately 10 new minutes of previously unseen footage, including a scene with Rosario Dawson reprising her “Daredevil” character Claire Temple, according to the Hollywood Reporter. While details of the other new footage is still under wraps, the timing of the rerelease’s arrival is very convenient for the inclusion of a new Doom-related scene.