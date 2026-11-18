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“I had seen poison and it was rotting my brain,” says director Beth de Araújo about the traumatic incident that inspired her second feature, “Josephine,” in theaters Friday. “I had to regurgitate it out of me.”

When De Araújo was 8 years old, she accidentally interrupted a rape while walking in Golden Gate Park. Her father, a Brazilian immigrant, bravely chased the attacker until police apprehended him. The life-altering experience served as the frightening basis for a film she knew she would one day need to make.

In the taut, unimaginably personal drama, Josephine (Mason Reeves), is an 8-year-old in San Francisco who, like De Araújo, becomes an eyewitness to a sexual assault. Acting for the first time, young Reeves, who De Araújo found at a San Francisco farmers market, conveys the confusion that plagues the character with devastating honesty.

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Gemma Chan, Mason Reeves and Channing Tatum in the movie “Josephine,” directed by Beth de Araújo. (Greta Zozula / Sundance Institute)

In the aftermath, Josephine’s parents (played by Channing Tatum and Gemma Chan) struggle to provide answers and reassure their daughter, who is asked to testify in court about what she saw but only half-understood. At the Sundance Film Festival, where it premiered in January, “Josephine” made a potent impression, winning both the grand jury prize and the audience award.

Sitting at a coffee shop in Hollywood on a recent morning, De Araújo, 41, admits that discussing “Josephine” and its origins sometimes still elicits a strong emotional reaction from her.

“Some days I can talk about it without getting choked up, and then other days I just can’t help it,” she says. “Now that I feel like it’s in the world, I’m taking in all of these lessons that I’ve gotten from the shoot, from therapy, from being a witness advocate and using these tools to help me be better to myself.”

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It was only in her 20s while living in Los Angeles to study filmmaking that another incident triggered her to grapple with that harrowing childhood memory. Inside a movie theater in 2014, a stranger touched De Araújo inappropriately. Her already debilitating hypervigilance skyrocketed.

“I barely slept that week and I called my dad in a fit, sobbing,” she recalls. “We had a conversation about what had happened in the park when I was 8. We had never spoken about it before.”

During that difficult call, De Araújo asked her father why he hadn’t explained to her what rape was when she asked all those years ago. “He said, ‘I didn’t want to scare you.’ And I was like, ‘That makes sense, because what could you have said to make this better?’ Sadly, exactly what he wanted to avoid is exactly what happened. I got really scared.”

Her immediate response was to speed-write a draft of the screenplay that would become “Josephine.” In De Araújo’s case, it also felt like literally purging herself from what she had witnessed.

“I couldn’t write about anything else those days,” she remembers. “I just poured the first draft out of me. It was really not a story, but vignettes and moments that I’ve felt strongly or things I could remember hearing in my household about the case.”

Those memories, which she felt were one-act plays, then started taking shape into a thematically challenging narrative — one with an unlikely cinematic inspiration.

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“I quickly started realizing that this was about a young girl’s hypervigilance and her mind spiraling, so I was really inspired by ‘Taxi Driver,’” De Araújo says. “It’s really similar. It’s this mind that is devolving and when I watched ‘Taxi Driver,’ I felt so conflicted at the end because you see how he sees the world. The world’s f— up. But is he really the most objective person who can clean it up?”

In the final version of her film, only an early scene in a police car is exactly per De Araújo’s memory; everything else is “fictionalized, but factual,” as she puts it.

Mason Reeves and Syra McCarthy, foreground, in the movie “Josephine.” (Sumerian Pictures)

Besides starting therapy and creatively exploring that chapter of her past, De Araújo also decided to get trained to become a witness advocate. The certification she chose focuses on accompanying victims while they’re getting their rape kit done at the hospital.

For a couple years, De Araújo worked at the L.A. Rape and Battering Hotline and had a shift once a week going to the hospital to be with survivors — often immediately after an attack or within 72 hours “because that’s how long DNA stays on the body,” she says.

“Everything that I learned through that training, more than anything, almost more than therapy, was so beneficial because I had a community of people who I could talk to about sexual assault all the time,” she says, “whereas as a child, I quickly learned that no one wanted me to talk about rape.”

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De Araújo had hoped for “Josephine” to become her debut feature. The screenplay was developed in the prestigious Sundance Screenwriters Lab in 2018 and, a year later, with a production company behind it, she almost made it. But the cash flow stopped during preproduction.

“I was honestly so heartbroken that I couldn’t get it off the ground and I didn’t know what to do,” she remembers. “I was like: Why am I trying to be a part of an industry that doesn’t want me?”

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Her reaction to the frustration was to write “Soft & Quiet,” an unnerving thriller about a group of white supremacist women carrying out heinous acts. “Soft & Quiet” premiered at South by Southwest in 2022 and caught the attention of the horror distributor Blumhouse Productions, which came on board to executive-produce.

The disparity in how the industry reacted to her work isn’t lost on her, with one of her stories getting fast-tracked while the other more difficult script languished.

“We premiered ‘Josephine’ at Sundance 11 years after I started writing it, but ‘Soft and Quiet,’ I wrote it, got it financed, shot it, edited it, premiered it, sold it in 11 months, which is insane.”

The attention that “Soft & Quiet’ garnered got other artists interested in collaborating with De Araújo. It was during a meeting with actor Zoë Kravitz in 2023 for a different project that “Josephine” came back to the foreground. De Araújo mentioned “Josephine” to Kravitz, who suggested she should reach out to Tatum, Kravitz’s fiancé at the time.

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“Honestly, I slept on it for like three months because I was like, ‘Magic Mike’? I don’t know about this very shiny guy,” she recalls with a smile. “But one day, I was just writing and listening to music and then all of a sudden I was like: You freaking idiot. If Channing Tatum wants to be in your movie, you get your movie made. I was like, ‘Let me rewatch ‘Foxcatcher’ and let me meet him.’”

The sinister undertones of Tatum’s performance in 2014’s “Foxcatcher,” in which he plays real-life Olympic gold medal-winning wrestler Mark Schultz, who joins magnate John E. du Pont’s wrestling team, reminded De Araújo of his underexplored talent. Tatum crafts a ferocious portrayal of Schultz, a man of conflicted motivations: He wants to please Du Pont, a father figure, and step out from his older brother’s shadow. The triangle ends in violence.

Yet, it was Tatum’s deference to how she had envisioned the father character, Damien, that sealed the deal.

“The big fear for directors like me going in to meet stars and actors is that they can completely take over your movie at any point,” she says. “They want to be shot a certain way. They want it to be more about them. But he was so protective of my vision.”

De Araújo knows that without Tatum’s involvement, she wouldn’t have been able to get the budget necessary to shoot the film in San Francisco.

“I pitched this hundreds of times, maybe even a thousand — I’m not even exaggerating,” she says. “Sometimes eyes would roll back into their head like, ‘How long do we have to listen to this?’ And then, other people would lean in, but the question was always: Who’s the dad?”

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Before production, Tatum and De Araújo’s father spent some time together so that the actor could ask questions about the fateful day in the park. Her father’s decision to take action is something De Araújo doesn’t take lightly.

“My dad was risking so much by chasing [the rapist],” she says. “But thank God that I had that part of the story, that there was someone saying, ‘This is so wrong and I’m going to make sure that this is handled like a crime.’ Had I not seen that, I would have become way too pessimistic and cynical in this life.”

At Sundance, her dad expressed his approval with humor. “The only comment I got was a joke from my dad after the premiere saying, ‘[Channing] is not attractive enough to play me’ — a really bad dad joke,” she says, laughing.

While she is not certain the process of making “Josephine” has brought her catharsis — that notion seems reductive to her — De Araújo believes there is value in self-expression.

“When you make art, when you tell your narrative, you are reclaiming the truth,” she says. “Even though I didn’t testify, part of the reason why I have Josephine do that is because I wanted to say what the truth was from my perspective.”

In reality, De Araújo’s father handled the legal process to protect her from further trauma. After researching how the legal system handles child witnesses, she decided to have Josephine testify in her script.

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Now that “Josephine” is out of her system, a positive shift has occurred in De Araújo’s life.

“The word ‘healing’ always feels too small to me,” she says. “How does someone heal from sexual assault or from interrupting it? What does healing really look like? But something good has to have come out of it for me just simply because I started sleeping through the night finally this year. Something in terms of my fear has certainly improved.”

